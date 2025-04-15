TCP vs UDP: Protocols Comparison

What are TCP and UDP?

Let's start with the essentials – what are the TCP and UDP protocols, and where do they come in handy?

TCP

Transmission Control Protocol (TCP) is a connection-based network protocol ensuring reliable data transmission from devices to servers. TCP is designed to ensure reliable transmission through the implementation of mechanisms like:

Error correction – TCP assures accurate data reception by checking for and correcting errors in transmission through checksums.

– TCP assures accurate data reception by checking for and correcting errors in transmission through checksums. Data segmentation and reassembly – TCP assembles data into smaller units or packets and reassembles it at the destination.

– TCP assembles data into smaller units or packets and reassembles it at the destination. Flow control – TCP prevents data overflow by controlling the amount of data transmitted from the device to the servers.

– TCP prevents data overflow by controlling the amount of data transmitted from the device to the servers. Data acknowledgement – the receiver provides proof of transmission through an acknowledgement system and retransmits data in case of transmission failure.

For these features, TCP is prioritized for data security and utilized in applications requiring integrity and reliability. TCP is often associated with web browsing (HTTP/HTTPS), email (SMTP), and file transfers (FTP).