Frequently asked questions
What is web scraping, and how does it work?
Web scraping is the automated process of extracting data from websites. A scraper sends a request to a website, retrieves its HTML content, extracts the desired data, and stores it in a structured format for use or analysis.
How can Decodo’s scraping APIs help with training AI and LLMs?
Decodo's scraping APIs provide access to vast amounts of diverse, real-time web data, which is crucial for training AI and large language models (LLMs). By using these APIs, you can gather high-quality datasets for language understanding, sentiment analysis, and other AI tasks. The ability to scale scraping and collect data from different sources helps improve model accuracy and enhance training by providing varied, up-to-date content.
How does Decodo ensure that the scraped data is accurate and up-to-date?
Decodo ensures accurate and up-to-date data through several strategies:
- Large IP pool. With 125M+ IPs from 195+ locations, we help our users avoid geo-restrictions, CAPTCHAs, IP blocks, and other barriers, ensuring reliable real-time data collection.
- Proxy variety. We offer different types of proxies (residential, static residential (ISP), datacenter, mobile) that enable seamless access to accurate and up-to-date data.
- Advanced scraping solutions. Our scrapers capture high-quality information from reliable sources. We offer ready-made scrapers with pre-built parameters, providing instant access to structured, current data.
How does Decodo ensure that the data gathered through its scraping services is ethical and compliant with legal standards?
Decodo is a co-founding member of the EWDCI and takes ethical and legal compliance seriously by following best practices to ensure responsible web data collection.
