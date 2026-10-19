Best SOCKS5 Proxies in 2026: 9 Providers Tested & Compared
SOCKS5 proxy is a type of proxy that uses SOCKS5 as the baseline protocol instead of the usual HTTP(S). Decodo might be the best overall SOCKS5 proxy pick for its choice of IP sources, session controls, and accessible residential plans. Your best fit depends on the traffic you send – check UDP support, destination ports, and authentication before comparing prices.
Kotryna Ragaišytė
Last updated: Oct 19, 2026
9 min read
Top picks by use case
- Best overall – Decodo, for SOCKS5 across residential, ISP, mobile, and datacenter networks.
- Best budget – DataImpulse, for residential traffic at $1/GB with a $5 introductory purchase.
- Best free-entry – Webshare, for a free plan with 10 datacenter proxies.
- Best for antidetect browsers – NodeMaven, for profile setup guides and configurable session credentials.
What is a SOCKS5 proxy?
SOCKS5 proxies are no different from proxies using other protocols, as they all act as intermediaries between you and the internet, masking your real IP address from the destination. SOCKS5 describes the connection protocol layered on a proxy network. The exit IP can belong to a datacenter, a home connection, a mobile network, or an ISP proxy hosted on a server. Choose that IP source according to your target and session needs.
SOCKS5 is commonly mapped to the session layer, OSI Layer 5. More precisely, the SOCKS5 specification places it between the application and transport layers. It passes TCP streams or UDP datagrams without needing to interpret their application content. That flexibility depends on which commands and destinations your provider allows.
How do SOCKS5 proxies work?
A SOCKS5 connection works in 4 steps:
- Connect to the proxy server: Your application opens a TCP connection to the SOCKS5 proxy server. This starts the handshake, which is the opening exchange between your application and the server.
- Choose an authentication method: The application lists the authentication options it supports, and the server chooses one. SOCKS5 supports no authentication, a username and password, or GSS-API (a security framework often used with Kerberos). Your provider may support only some of these options.
- Send the destination: Your application tells the proxy which address and port it wants to reach. The proxy checks the request and either accepts or rejects it.
- Forward the traffic: For TCP traffic, the application sends a CONNECT request, and the proxy passes the data between both sides. UDP traffic uses UDP ASSOCIATE and a separate route for UDP packets. The original TCP connection must remain open while the UDP association is active.
SOCKS5 doesn't require HTTP messages, so it can work with browsers, database clients, and other compatible applications. The provider must still allow your traffic type, destination, and port.
SOCKS4 vs. SOCKS5 vs. HTTP: Protocol comparison
Parameter
SOCKS4
SOCKS5
HTTP(S)
Authentication
User ID field without SOCKS5-style method negotiation
None, username/password, or GSS-API
HTTP proxy authentication, depending on server and client
UDP support
No
Defined by the protocol and subject to provider support
No with ordinary HTTP forwarding or CONNECT
IPv6
No native IPv6 addressing
Address format supported, but network availability varies
Possible when proxy and destination support it
Traffic interpretation
Passes TCP streams
Passes TCP streams or UDP datagrams
Understands HTTP requests, while CONNECT creates a tunnel
Typical use
Legacy TCP clients
Mixed application traffic and compatible proxy tools
Web browsing, scraping, and HTTP-aware controls
SOCKS4 vs. SOCKS5
SOCKS5 adds authentication negotiation, UDP support, and IPv6 addressing to SOCKS4's TCP-focused design. For new integrations, your tooling and provider usually determine the choice.
For a SOCKS5 vs HTTP proxy decision, ordinary web scraping often works with either. HTTP proxies can inspect unencrypted HTTP requests, while the HTTP CONNECT method establishes a tunnel, commonly for HTTPS. Neither protocol is automatically faster or more anonymous. Compare the same IP network and target using the SOCKS5 and HTTP proxy differences that matter to your application.
SOCKS5 limitations and port rules
SOCKS5 is flexible, but it isn't a universal tunnel. Encryption, destination ports, and UDP support depend on your setup and provider.
SOCKS5 doesn't encrypt traffic
Use HTTPS or another encrypted application protocol for sensitive content. Standard SOCKS5 username/password authentication sends those credentials without encryption unless a separate protective layer is present.
Proxy ports and destination ports
Connecting to a SOCKS5 endpoint on port 1080 doesn't mean you can reach every port on the target server. Providers can restrict destinations, request verification, or deny particular uses.
UDP support varies by provider
UDP support depends on the provider, proxy type, and endpoint. In one independent test:
- Decodo and Oxylabs – closed the connection unexpectedly during UDP testing.
- Bright Data and IPRoyal – returned 0x07 errors, which means the requested SOCKS5 command wasn't supported.
These failures are real, including Decodo's. However, they reflect specific setups at one point in time and don't prove that every current product from these providers blocks UDP.
Current product support is more nuanced. Oxylabs lists TCP and UDP for residential proxies. IPRoyal limits residential traffic to TCP but supports UDP on its ISP and datacenter products. Oxylabs also explained that the tested service was an application proxy, which can open allowed connections but doesn't work like a full network tunnel.
Before choosing a provider, check the rules for the exact product you plan to use. Then test your endpoint, destination port, and application.
Performance benchmarking: how SOCKS5 providers are tested
For this comparison, we count a test as successful only when it returns a complete, usable page, not just a 200 OK response. We check for the expected page content and enough response data, then measure latency only across successful requests.
For your own comparison, use the same targets, exit region, request schedule, concurrency, and session policy. Check required page elements or extracted fields – reject CAPTCHAs, empty pages, and soft blocks.
For JavaScript applications, verify the rendered result. Record completed tasks, errors, latency, and billable traffic, including retries.
Then test UDP separately. A web-page benchmark says little about UDP performance. Compare your actual monthly bill per completed task, too: the cheapest option at 10GB may lose at 1 TB when commitment levels and volume discounts change.
Best SOCKS5 proxy providers in 2026
Provider
Price from (minimum commitment)
SOCKS5-supported proxy types
UDP support
Auth methods
Trial / free entry
Decodo
$3/month (1GB at $3/GB, static residential proxies)
Residential, ISP, datacenter, mobile
Product-specific, including a residential HTTP/3 endpoint plus ISP/datacenter options
Username/password
3 days with 100MB of traffic
Oxylabs
$6.75/month (3 IPs at $2.25/IP, dedicated datacenter proxies)
Residential, datacenter, ISP, mobile
Documented for residential, ISP, and datacenter, but confirm the endpoint
Username/password or IP allowlisting where supported
3 days for individuals or 7 days for verified companies
Webshare
$2.99/month (100 IPs at $0.0299/IP, shared datacenter proxies)
Datacenter, static residential, rotating residential
No, per help center
Username/password or IP allowlisting
10 free datacenter IPs
IPRoyal
From $1.57/30 days (listed rate is $1.57/IP, dedicated datacenter proxies)
Residential, ISP, datacenter, mobile
ISP/datacenter yes, residential TCP only
Username/password or IP allowlisting where supported
Companies can request a verified trial
Bright Data
No monthly minimum (Pay As You Go - $0.60/GB, datacenter proxies)
Residential, ISP, datacenter, mobile
Don't assume support because testing found a UDP error
Zone username/password
Trial subject to eligibility
DataImpulse
$5 (10GB at $0.50/GB, datacenter proxies for new users)
Residential, datacenter, mobile
Off by default and requires KYC plus individual approval
Username/password or IP allowlisting
$5 paid introductory package
Proxy-Seller
$3.50 (1GB at $3.50/GB, residential proxies)
Residential, ISP, datacenter IPv4/IPv6, mobile
Confirm the exact product
Username/password or IP allowlisting
$1.99 for 3 days, residential proxies
NodeMaven
$8.50/month (2GB at $4.25/GB, residential and mobile proxies)
Residential, mobile, ISP
Advertised on ISP. Confirm other products
Username/password or IP allowlisting
$3.50 paid trial, 750 MB
SOAX
No subscription fee (Sandbox - from $2/GB, residential and mobile proxies)
Residential/mobile in current plans. ISP/datacenter also advertised
TCP/UDP advertised. Test the selected product
Username/password or IP allowlisting
Sandbox account with chargeable traffic
#1 Decodo
Decodo supports SOCKS5 across residential, ISP, mobile, and datacenter proxies. Our lowest rate is $0.02/IP for datacenter proxies, making them the cheapest option for high-volume tasks. Static residential proxies start from $0.27/IP, residential proxies from $2/GB, and mobile proxies from $2.25/GB. These starting rates depend on the selected plan and traffic volume, but all four proxy types can use the same SOCKS5 protocol.
- Advantages: Four SOCKS5 proxy types make it easy to match price, IP stability, and detection resistance to the task. Datacenter proxies offer the lowest advertised price.
- Disadvantages: The lowest unit prices usually apply to larger plans. UDP support, available ports, targeting options, and session controls vary by proxy type.
#2 Oxylabs
Oxylabs is our best SOCKS5 residential proxy pick when you need detailed targeting and documented connection options. Its residential protocol guide covers TCP, UDP, and HTTP/3 configuration, including tooling limitations. Its lowest public monthly commitment is $6.75 for 3 dedicated datacenter IPs at $2.25/IP. Residential plans start at $30 for 5 GB. Its trial terms specify 3 days for individuals or 7 for verified companies.
- Advantages: Detailed protocol guidance helps you distinguish ordinary SOCKS5 requests from UDP-specific integrations.
- Disadvantages: Non-default residential destination ports require compliance verification. A small monthly test also costs more than several entry packages here.
#3 Webshare
Webshare offers SOCKS5 with datacenter, static residential, and rotating residential plans. Its pricing page lists 100 shared datacenter proxies for $2.99/month and a free 10-IP plan. Low per-IP prices suit testing and workloads that can use shared datacenter addresses.
- Advantages: You can check your tooling before paying for a subscription.
- Disadvantages: Webshare doesn't support UDP proxy connections. The free plan also doesn't test residential IP performance.
#4 IPRoyal
IPRoyal offers SOCKS5 support across residential, mobile, ISP, and dedicated datacenter proxies. Its dedicated datacenter pricing starts from $1.57/IP for 30 days. ISP proxies start from $2.70/IP for 30 days. Companies can request a trial after verification.
- Advantages: A dedicated ISP address suits workflows that need to keep the same exit IP.
- Disadvantages: Residential connections are TCP-only. Choosing that network won't meet a UDP requirement.
#5 Bright Data
Bright Data supports SOCKS5 across its 4 proxy networks, with zone credentials and product-specific restrictions. It requires hostname targets and remote DNS resolution. Its datacenter Pay As You Go option has no monthly minimum and starts at $0.60/GB.
- Advantages: You can use the same provider across multiple IP sources with centrally managed proxy zones.
- Disadvantages: Residential SOCKS5 is documented for HTTPS targets, and destination-port rules vary by network. Confirm your exact target before paying.
#6 DataImpulse
DataImpulse offers residential, datacenter, and mobile proxies with SOCKS5 support. Its lowest introductory purchase for new users is $5 for 10 GB of datacenter traffic at $0.50/GB. Its residential introductory package is also $5 and includes 5 GB at $1/GB. Purchased traffic doesn't expire. That gives you a low-cost way to test without a recurring commitment.
- Advantages: Low entry pricing and an explicit UDP activation process make costs and access requirements clear.
- Disadvantages: UDP is disabled initially. You must describe the use case, complete KYC, and receive individual approval. Purchasing bandwidth alone doesn't enable it.
#7 Proxy-Seller
Proxy-Seller sells static IP products alongside rotating residential access. It lists a 1 GB residential package at $3.50. Static prices depend on location, quantity, and rental period. Its residential connection documentation supports SOCKS5 and username-based targeting and session controls.
- Advantages: You can choose between rented static IPs and traffic-based residential access.
- Disadvantages: The connection guide doesn't establish a product-wide UDP or destination-port guarantee. Get those requirements confirmed before selecting a package.
#8 NodeMaven
NodeMaven's browser integration instructions show how to assign SOCKS5 credentials to a profile. Its pricing page lists a $3.50 trial with 750 MB and a monthly entry plan of $8.50 for 2 GB. The headline $2.20/GB rate isn't the entry rate.
- Advantages: Profile setup instructions and username-based session controls make it a useful antidetect-browser shortlist option.
- Disadvantages: Its pricing page advertises UDP for ISP proxies. Don't assume that applies to the residential/mobile trial. The trial is paid.
#9 SOAX
SOAX advertises HTTP(S), SOCKS5, TCP, and UDP access, with username/password and IP-allowlist authentication. Its current pricing groups residential and mobile usage by country tier: Sandbox rates range from $2 to $5/GB, while Builder starts with a $200 monthly commitment.
- Advantages: A shared pricing model for residential and mobile traffic simplifies budgeting when you use both networks.
- Disadvantages: Your exit country affects the rate, and a lower unit price can require a larger monthly commitment. A free Sandbox account doesn't make all its traffic free.
SOCKS5 proxy pricing comparison
Per-IP plans charge for addresses over a rental period. They're useful when you need stable exits, but check sharing, bandwidth allowances, and target restrictions. Per-GB plans charge for traffic and typically suit rotating residential workloads.
Cheap SOCKS5 proxies
Entry pricing varies by billing model. Webshare’s shared datacenter plan starts at $2.99/month for 100 IPs, or $0.0299/IP. IPRoyal lists dedicated datacenter proxies from $1.57/IP for 30 days, while Oxylabs’ smallest dedicated datacenter order costs $6.75/month for 3 IPs, or $2.25/IP. These products differ in exclusivity, bandwidth, and location coverage.
For a worked commitment example, compare Decodo Pay As You Go at $4/GB with SOAX Builder's $3/GB Tier 1 traffic, including US exits. Builder has a $200 monthly minimum credited toward usage. Assume no carried-over credits, discounts, taxes, or plan changes:
Fixed plan used for this example
At 10 GB/month
At 1K GB/month
Decodo Pay As You Go, $4/GB
10 × $4 = $40
1,000 × $4 = $4,000
SOAX Builder, $3/GB with $200 minimum
$200 minimum
1,000 × $3 = $3,000
For these 2 plans, the crossover is 50 GB: $200 ÷ $4. Below that, Pay As You Go costs less. Above it, Builder costs less. At 1 TB, changing plans lowers both bills further: Decodo lists $2,000 for its 1 TB subscription, and SOAX's Tier 1 Scale rate gives $1,500 for 1,000 GB. Compare the total commitment at your volume, not just the cheapest SOCKS5 proxy headline.
Free SOCKS5 proxy options
There are 2 practical routes to try before committing to a provider: host your own endpoint or use an official free plan or trial.
If you already have a VPS, OpenSSH dynamic forwarding creates a local SOCKS listener:
ssh -N -D 127.0.0.1:1080 user@your-vps.example
Point your compatible application at 127.0.0.1:1080 and select SOCKS5. Keep the SSH connection open. The client-to-VPS tunnel is encrypted, but the VPS-to-destination connection still needs HTTPS or another encrypted protocol. This ssh -D setup forwards TCP, not SOCKS5 UDP.
The software is free, but the VPS and its traffic may cost money. You also get the VPS's datacenter IP, which a target can block. Self-hosting doesn't give you a residential pool or managed rotation. Provider free plans and trials offer a different test: they let you assess that provider's network within an allowance.
Why SOCKS5 proxy lists don't work
A public SOCKS5 proxy list can contain dead endpoints, overloaded servers, missing authentication, and IPs already blocked by your target. You often can't verify who operates the server or what they log. Unencrypted traffic can be intercepted or altered. HTTPS reduces content exposure but doesn't make the operator trustworthy.
Even the best SOCKS5 proxy list is a poor basis for a production workflow. Use an endpoint you control or an accountable provider, and test against your actual target.
How to choose and buy a SOCKS5 proxy
- Pick the IP source: Choose datacenter, residential, static residential/ISP, or mobile according to your target and need for a stable address.
- Confirm SOCKS5 on that product: A provider-wide feature label doesn't establish support on every plan or endpoint.
- Verify UDP and destination ports: State the application, protocol, and target port. Complete any required approval before scaling.
- Test authentication with your tooling: Check username/password or IP allowlisting, remote DNS behavior, and browser compatibility.
- Start small: Use a trial or minimum package, measure usable results and billable traffic, then choose a commitment that matches demand.
SOCKS5 proxy setup and usage guide
This section gives you a quick overview. For detailed instructions by operating system and application, use the complete SOCKS5 proxy setup guide.
Step #1: Copy your connection details
Get the server address, SOCKS5 port, username, and password from your provider's dashboard. Some tools use separate fields. Others use host:port:username:password or a URL such as socks5h://username:password@host:port. Check the format your tool needs because HTTP and SOCKS5 ports may differ.
Step #2: Add the proxy to your application
Select SOCKS5 and enter the connection details. In an antidetect browser, add the same details to the profile, run the built-in proxy check, and confirm the exit location. If your browser can't use an authenticated SOCKS5 proxy directly, use a compatible proxy client or another browser.
Step #3: Test the connection
For a basic TCP check with Decodo residential proxies, replace YOURPROXYUSERNAME with your dashboard username. curl will ask for the password:
curl --proxy socks5h://gate.decodo.com:7000 \--proxy-user YOUR_PROXY_USERNAME \--connect-timeout 15 \https://ip.decodo.com/json
The socks5h option sends the hostname to the proxy for DNS resolution. This command tests HTTPS over TCP only. It doesn't test UDP. Keep certificate verification enabled.
Step #4: Choose how sessions work
Your provider controls IP rotation. A rotating setup can assign a new exit IP to a new connection. A sticky session tries to keep the same IP for a set period, subject to availability. Use a sticky session when a browser profile needs a consistent IP, and rotate between separate tasks when needed.
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Bottom line
Choose your IP source first, then verify SOCKS5 authentication, UDP behavior, and destination ports. Test usable results before committing to a larger plan.
New users can start with Decodo's free 3-day trial, which includes 100MB of residential proxy traffic. The selected paid subscription starts automatically unless the trial is canceled before it ends.
About the author
Kotryna Ragaišytė
Head of Content & Brand Marketing
Kotryna Ragaišytė is a seasoned marketing and communications professional with over 8 years of industry experience, including 5 years specialized in tech industry communications. Armed with a Master's degree in Communications, she brings deep expertize in brand positioning, creative strategy, and content development to every project she tackles.
Connect with Kotryna via LinkedIn.
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