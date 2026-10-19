SOCKS4 vs. SOCKS5

SOCKS5 adds authentication negotiation, UDP support, and IPv6 addressing to SOCKS4's TCP-focused design. For new integrations, your tooling and provider usually determine the choice.

For a SOCKS5 vs HTTP proxy decision, ordinary web scraping often works with either. HTTP proxies can inspect unencrypted HTTP requests, while the HTTP CONNECT method establishes a tunnel, commonly for HTTPS. Neither protocol is automatically faster or more anonymous. Compare the same IP network and target using the SOCKS5 and HTTP proxy differences that matter to your application.

SOCKS5 limitations and port rules

SOCKS5 is flexible, but it isn't a universal tunnel. Encryption, destination ports, and UDP support depend on your setup and provider.

SOCKS5 doesn't encrypt traffic

Use HTTPS or another encrypted application protocol for sensitive content. Standard SOCKS5 username/password authentication sends those credentials without encryption unless a separate protective layer is present.

Proxy ports and destination ports

Connecting to a SOCKS5 endpoint on port 1080 doesn't mean you can reach every port on the target server. Providers can restrict destinations, request verification, or deny particular uses.

UDP support varies by provider

UDP support depends on the provider, proxy type, and endpoint. In one independent test:

Decodo and Oxylabs – closed the connection unexpectedly during UDP testing.

Bright Data and IPRoyal – returned 0x07 errors, which means the requested SOCKS5 command wasn't supported.

These failures are real, including Decodo's. However, they reflect specific setups at one point in time and don't prove that every current product from these providers blocks UDP.

Current product support is more nuanced. Oxylabs lists TCP and UDP for residential proxies. IPRoyal limits residential traffic to TCP but supports UDP on its ISP and datacenter products. Oxylabs also explained that the tested service was an application proxy, which can open allowed connections but doesn't work like a full network tunnel.

Before choosing a provider, check the rules for the exact product you plan to use. Then test your endpoint, destination port, and application.

Performance benchmarking: how SOCKS5 providers are tested

For this comparison, we count a test as successful only when it returns a complete, usable page, not just a 200 OK response. We check for the expected page content and enough response data, then measure latency only across successful requests.

For your own comparison, use the same targets, exit region, request schedule, concurrency, and session policy. Check required page elements or extracted fields – reject CAPTCHAs, empty pages, and soft blocks.

For JavaScript applications, verify the rendered result. Record completed tasks, errors, latency, and billable traffic, including retries.

Then test UDP separately. A web-page benchmark says little about UDP performance. Compare your actual monthly bill per completed task, too: the cheapest option at 10GB may lose at 1 TB when commitment levels and volume discounts change.

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