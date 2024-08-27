Try Premium Proxies for Free

125M+

IPs

195+

locations

connections & threads

24/7

tech support

99.99%

uptime

Why try our proxy free trial?

Choosing a proxy provider shouldn’t be a leap of faith. The free trial lets you test the quality, speed, and reliability of our proxies – you’ll know exactly what you’re getting before you commit.


No hidden limits. No surprise charges. Just a straightforward way to see if our solutions fit your needs.

What's included in the free trial

  • Proxy types: residential, datacenter, ISP, and mobile IPs
  • Protocols supported: HTTP(S) and SOCKS5
  • Global coverage: Access millions of IPs in 195+ locations
  • Advanced features: Geo-targeting (by country, city, ZIP, or ASN), rotating and sticky sessions, real-time dashboard for usage and analytics
  • Free trial duration: Enjoy full access for 3 days

How the free trial works

  1. Sign up in seconds. Create a Decodo account for free.
  2. Verify your account. Use email verification for instant access.
  3. Claim the free trial. Select your preferred IP type, choose to start with a free trial, and enter your card details.
  4. Configure your proxies. Select session settings.
  5. Integrate and test. Use our quick start guides, code samples, and integrations for popular tools.
  6. Monitor performance. Track bandwidth, IP usage, and session stats in your personalized dashboard.
Common use cases for our proxy free trial

Our proxies are trusted by thousands of users worldwide, from solo developers to large enterprises.

Web scraping and data collection

Gather public data from websites efficiently and reliably, even at scale.

SEO monitoring and SERP tracking

Check search engine rankings and monitor competitors without IP blocks.

Social media management and automation

Manage multiple accounts, schedule posts, and analyze engagement securely.

eCommerce research and price monitoring

Track pricing, stock levels, and trends across global online stores.

Brand protection and ad verification

Detect counterfeit products, monitor brand mentions, and verify ad placements worldwide.

Free trial vs. paid plans: What's the difference

Free trial

Paid plans

Proxy types

All

All

Bandwidth

Generous trial limits

Unlimited/scaled

Locations

Global

Global

Advanced targeting

Included

Included

Dashboard access

Full

Full

Tech support

24/7

24/7

Duration

Up to 3 days

Monthly/annual

From $0.02/IP

Why choose us?

Lightning-fast speeds

Industry-leading response times (<0.6s average).

Global reach

195+ countries, millions of IPs.

Advanced control

Flexible session management, geo-targeting, and protocol support.

Ethical and secure

Ethically sourced IPs, ISO-certified security, strict compliance.

Transparent pricing

No hidden costs, what you see is what you get.

Award-winning support

24/7 technical help and onboarding guidance.

Explore our proxy types

Choose the right proxy for your needs – each type is available during your free trial.

Free trial proxy

Try all proxy types for free for 3 days. Instant access, global coverage, and premium features.

Residential proxies

Real household IPs for authentic, local access and user-like browsing behavior. Learn more

Static residential proxies

ISP-issued IPs that combine residential authenticity with persistent, stable connections. Learn more

Mobile proxies

Genuine smartphone IPs from 3G/4G/5G carrier networks, perfect for mobile-specific tasks. Learn more

Datacenter proxies

High-speed IPs from enterprise-grade data centers, ideal for fast and large-scale operations. Learn more

Frequently asked questions

Is the Smartproxy free trial still available?

Yes! Smartproxy has rebranded to Decodo, but the free trial is still available. You can test all our proxy types: residential, mobile, ISP, and datacenter.

How long does the free trial last?

The free trial gives you 3 days of full access to test our proxies in real-world scenarios. That's enough time to integrate them into your workflow, run scraping tests, and verify performance before committing to a paid plan.

Do I need a credit card to get started?

Yes, you need a credit card to get a free trial. You might notice a $1.00 charge on your statement when starting a free trial. Don’t worry – it’s just a temporary check to confirm your card or PayPal account is valid. If your trial is free, you won’t actually be charged.

Are there any usage restrictions during the trial?

You'll get a generous bandwidth and full access to all proxy features, including location targeting, session control, and protocol options (HTTP(S) and SOCKS5). If you hit your trial limits or need more bandwidth for testing, just reach out to our support team at [email protected] or via LiveChat, and we'll help you out.

Is my data and privacy protected?

Yes. Decodo is a founding member of the Ethical Web Data Collection Initiative (EWDCI), and we're fully compliant with global data protection standards. Decodo’s proxies and Web Scraping API are ISO/IEC 27001:2022 certified, reflecting our commitment to rigorous data security and regulatory compliance.

How do I upgrade to a paid plan?

Upgrading is simple. Just log into your Decodo dashboard, choose the proxy type and plan that fits your needs, and complete the purchase. You can switch plans or adjust your bandwidth anytime as your project scales.

What if I need help during my trial?

Our 24/7 tech support team is here to help with setup, integration, troubleshooting, and any questions. Contact us via LiveChat or email at [email protected]. You can also check our Knowledge Hub for detailed guides, quick start guides, and video tutorials.

