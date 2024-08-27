Try Premium Proxies for Free
125M+
IPs
195+
locations
∞
connections & threads
24/7
tech support
99.99%
uptime
Why try our proxy free trial?
Choosing a proxy provider shouldn’t be a leap of faith. The free trial lets you test the quality, speed, and reliability of our proxies – you’ll know exactly what you’re getting before you commit.
No hidden limits. No surprise charges. Just a straightforward way to see if our solutions fit your needs.
What’s included in the free trial
- Proxy types: residential, datacenter, ISP, and mobile IPs
- Protocols supported: HTTP(S) and SOCKS5
- Global coverage: Access millions of IPs in 195+ locations
- Advanced features: Geo-targeting (by country, city, ZIP, or ASN), rotating and sticky sessions, real-time dashboard for usage and analytics
- Free trial duration: Enjoy full access for 3 days
How the free trial works
- Sign up in seconds. Create a Decodo account for free.
- Verify your account. Use email verification for instant access.
- Claim the free trial. Select your preferred IP type, choose to start with a free trial, and enter your card details.
- Configure your proxies. Select session settings.
- Integrate and test. Use our quick start guides, code samples, and integrations for popular tools.
- Monitor performance. Track bandwidth, IP usage, and session stats in your personalized dashboard.
Common use cases for our proxy free trial
Our proxies are trusted by thousands of users worldwide, from solo developers to large enterprises.
Web scraping and data collection
Gather public data from websites efficiently and reliably, even at scale.
SEO monitoring and SERP tracking
Check search engine rankings and monitor competitors without IP blocks.
Social media management and automation
Manage multiple accounts, schedule posts, and analyze engagement securely.
eCommerce research and price monitoring
Track pricing, stock levels, and trends across global online stores.
Brand protection and ad verification
Detect counterfeit products, monitor brand mentions, and verify ad placements worldwide.
Free trial vs. paid plans: What’s the difference
Free trial
Paid plans
Proxy types
All
All
Bandwidth
Generous trial limits
Unlimited/scaled
Locations
Global
Global
Advanced targeting
Included
Included
Dashboard access
Full
Full
Tech support
24/7
24/7
Duration
Up to 3 days
Monthly/annual
Why choose us?
Lightning-fast speeds
Industry-leading response times (<0.6s average).
Global reach
195+ countries, millions of IPs.
Advanced control
Flexible session management, geo-targeting, and protocol support.
Ethical and secure
Ethically sourced IPs, ISO-certified security, strict compliance.
Transparent pricing
No hidden costs, what you see is what you get.
Award-winning support
24/7 technical help and onboarding guidance.
Explore our proxy types
Choose the right proxy for your needs – each type is available during your free trial.
Free trial proxy
Try all proxy types for free for 3 days. Instant access, global coverage, and premium features.
Residential proxies
Real household IPs for authentic, local access and user-like browsing behavior. Learn more
Static residential proxies
ISP-issued IPs that combine residential authenticity with persistent, stable connections. Learn more
Mobile proxies
Genuine smartphone IPs from 3G/4G/5G carrier networks, perfect for mobile-specific tasks. Learn more
Datacenter proxies
High-speed IPs from enterprise-grade data centers, ideal for fast and large-scale operations. Learn more
What people are saying about Decodo
We're thrilled to have the support of our 135K+ clients and the industry's recognition.
Attentive service
The professional expertise of the Decodo solution has significantly boosted our business growth while enhancing overall efficiency and effectiveness.
N
Novabeyond
Easy to get things done
Decodo provides great service with a simple setup and friendly support team.
R
RoiDynamic
A key to our work
Decodo enables us to develop and test applications in varied environments while supporting precise data collection for research and audience profiling.
C
Cybereg
Best Usability 2025
Awarded for the ease of use and fastest time to value for proxy and scraping solutions.
Best User Adoption 2025
Praised for the seamless onboarding experience and impactful engagement efforts.
Best Value 2025
Recognized for the 5th year in a row for top-tier proxy and scraping solutions.
Techradar
The best proxy of 2025, that’s highly affordable for most use cases.
Frequently asked questions
Is the Smartproxy free trial still available?
Yes! Smartproxy has rebranded to Decodo, but the free trial is still available. You can test all our proxy types: residential, mobile, ISP, and datacenter.
How long does the free trial last?
The free trial gives you 3 days of full access to test our proxies in real-world scenarios. That's enough time to integrate them into your workflow, run scraping tests, and verify performance before committing to a paid plan.
Do I need a credit card to get started?
Yes, you need a credit card to get a free trial. You might notice a $1.00 charge on your statement when starting a free trial. Don’t worry – it’s just a temporary check to confirm your card or PayPal account is valid. If your trial is free, you won’t actually be charged.
Are there any usage restrictions during the trial?
You'll get a generous bandwidth and full access to all proxy features, including location targeting, session control, and protocol options (HTTP(S) and SOCKS5). If you hit your trial limits or need more bandwidth for testing, just reach out to our support team at [email protected] or via LiveChat, and we'll help you out.
Is my data and privacy protected?
Yes. Decodo is a founding member of the Ethical Web Data Collection Initiative (EWDCI), and we're fully compliant with global data protection standards. Decodo’s proxies and Web Scraping API are ISO/IEC 27001:2022 certified, reflecting our commitment to rigorous data security and regulatory compliance.
How do I upgrade to a paid plan?
Upgrading is simple. Just log into your Decodo dashboard, choose the proxy type and plan that fits your needs, and complete the purchase. You can switch plans or adjust your bandwidth anytime as your project scales.
What if I need help during my trial?
Our 24/7 tech support team is here to help with setup, integration, troubleshooting, and any questions. Contact us via LiveChat or email at [email protected]. You can also check our Knowledge Hub for detailed guides, quick start guides, and video tutorials.
