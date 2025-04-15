EWDCI Certified Designation: Embracing Ethical Web Data Collection Practices

Over the past few months, the EWDCI has worked together on a set of core principles, focusing on legality, ethics, ecosystem engagement, and social responsibility. From today, the EWDCI encourages companies to apply to be EWDCI Certified and join the conversation to refine these principles further. The initial group of web data aggregators that have earned the accreditation includes Decodo, Coresignal, Oxylabs, ProxyEmpire, Rayobyte, and Zyte. These companies are demonstrating their commitment to these agreed-upon principles and the highest degree of ethics when collecting public web data, while also pushing forward the industry’s best practices and accountability.

As web data collection is still young and rapidly growing, the EWDCI plays a significant role in defining positive and beneficial uses of the important abilities and potential of data collection and aggregation at scale. We take pride in contributing to this ongoing journey and are eager to embrace the promising future of this initiative. To learn more about our practices, read about our ethical residential proxy sourcing and usage.