When we say it’s easy to get an API key, trust us, it’s true. You can do it in four steps:

Log in to your dashboard ; Click the For Developers For Developers tab at the bottom left corner; Click on API Keys; API Keys; Name your key and press Create Create.

Ta-da! Your API key is generated, and you’re ready to send requests without entering login deets every time. Don’t forget – once you close the tab, you won’t be able to see the whole API key again, so save it somewhere!

If you’ve got any questions, check our API documentation or reach out to our 24/7 busy bees, aka customer support.