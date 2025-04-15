Updating your scraping route
With our infrastructure updates, you might need to update your scraping routes to ensure a smooth service. To continue using Scraping APIs without any interruptions, update the route depending on your scraping type.
For non-social media scrapers, please use the following guidelines to make your changes:
- Synchronous scraping
Update your route from: https://scrape.decodo.com/v1/tasks
To the new: https://scraper-api.decodo.com/v2/scrape
- Asynchronous scraping
Update your route from: https://scrape.decodo.com/v1/data
To the new: https://scraper-api.decodo.com/v2/task/batch
- Batch scraping
Update your route from: https://scrape.decodo.com/v1/data/batch
To the new: https://scraper-api.decodo.com/v2/task/batch
For social media scrapers, please use the following guidelines to make your changes:
- Synchronous scraping
Update your route from: https://scraper-api.decodo.com/v1/scrape
To the new: https://scraper-api.decodo.com/v2/scrape
- Asynchronous scraping
Update your route from: https://scraper-api.decodo.com/v1/task
To the new: https://scraper-api.decodo.com/v2/task
- Batch scraping
As this route was not available previously, simply update to: https://scraper-api.decodo.com/v2/task/batch