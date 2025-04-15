Updating your scraping route

With our infrastructure updates, you might need to update your scraping routes to ensure a smooth service. To continue using Scraping APIs without any interruptions, update the route depending on your scraping type.

For non-social media scrapers, please use the following guidelines to make your changes:

Synchronous scraping

Update your route from: https://scrape.decodo.com/v1/tasks

To the new: https://scraper-api.decodo.com/v2/scrape

Asynchronous scraping

Update your route from: https://scrape.decodo.com/v1/data

To the new: https://scraper-api.decodo.com/v2/task/batch

Batch scraping

Update your route from: https://scrape.decodo.com/v1/data/batch

To the new: https://scraper-api.decodo.com/v2/task/batch

For social media scrapers, please use the following guidelines to make your changes:

Synchronous scraping

Update your route from: https://scraper-api.decodo.com/v1/scrape

To the new: https://scraper-api.decodo.com/v2/scrape

Asynchronous scraping

Update your route from: https://scraper-api.decodo.com/v1/task

To the new: https://scraper-api.decodo.com/v2/task

Batch scraping

As this route was not available previously, simply update to: https://scraper-api.decodo.com/v2/task/batch