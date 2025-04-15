SMB (Server Message Block) is a network protocol used for sharing files, printers, and other resources between devices on the same network. It enables applications or users to read, write, and request services from devices like file servers, printers, and NAS systems. SMB operates primarily on Windows networks but is also supported on macOS, Linux, and other platforms.

Also known as: CIFS (Common Internet File System), SMB protocol

Comparisons

SMB vs. FTP: SMB allows seamless file access as if on a local disk, while FTP requires file transfers between client and server.

SMB vs. NFS: SMB is commonly used in Windows environments; NFS is more native to Unix/Linux systems.

Pros

Enables easy file and printer sharing across a local network.

Integrated authentication and access control.

Widely supported across major operating systems.

Cons

Can be vulnerable to attacks if exposed to the internet.

Older SMB versions (like SMBv1) have known security issues.

Slower performance over high-latency connections compared to more modern protocols.

Example

An office uses SMB to share a central folder of documents across all employees' Windows machines. When a user accesses \\fileserver\shared, the SMB protocol handles the connection and displays the contents as if it were a local folder.