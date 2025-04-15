Top 10 Best Rotating Proxy Service Providers in 2025 🏆
Rotating proxies may seem like a complicated term for those new to the tech scene, but they’re actually a powerful tool for cases like efficiently gathering web data and more. In this post, we’re diving into what rotating proxies are, what use cases they shine the most in, and how to choose the best proxy network. So, let’s jump in and explore the top 10 best rotating proxy service providers of 2025!
What are rotating proxies?
Shortly, rotating proxies are proxy servers that automatically change your IP address with each connection or after a set period. It means that every time you connect, it looks like you’re coming from a different device or location. This IP rotation boosts your anonymity and makes it harder for websites to detect or block you.
Why do you need rotating proxies?
Rotating proxies are used for various use cases, including web scraping, multi-accounting, load testing, ad tech, market intelligence, cyber security, browsing, and more.
How to choose the best rotating proxies network?
1. Decide what type of rotating proxies you need.
There are three main rotating proxy types we recommend to explore:
- Rotating residential proxies are IPs from real household devices that are connected to local networks. They usually win users for a wide range of locations and use cases.
- Rotating mobile proxies are IPs from mobile devices connected to cellular networks. Although pricier than residential proxies, they have the highest success rate among all the proxy types and are hardly detected by even the most sophisticated anti-proxy software.
2. Pick a trustworthy provider.
When selecting a provider, steer clear of those offering free proxies. Free proxy networks often come with risks, such as harvesting users’ data and inserting malicious code. Plus, they’re slow and frequently get blocked.
Instead, look for a provider that delivers high network performance and offers benefits like 24/7 support, an easy-to-use dashboard, flexible pricing, and more.
3. Evaluate the network’s performance.
Choose a network with a strong reputation for a high-quality, reliable IP pool. Keep an eye out for features like advanced targeting, fast speeds, high success rate, etc.
Best rotating proxy providers 2025
With so many options available, choosing the best rotating proxy network and provider can be overwhelming. But don’t worry – we’re here to help! We've updated our best rotating proxy providers list according to Proxyway Market Research 2024 findings and insights.
1. Decodo🥇: Best Value Provider 2025
Awarded for 4 years in a row as the Best Value Provider, Decodo holds its title as the easy-to-use, high-quality, and affordable infrastructure provider. It offers the most efficient way to launch, run, and test web data projects.
- Residential proxies. Enjoy #1 quality 115M+ IPs. Access 195+ countries, allowing you to set your sights on any country, city, state, and/or ZIP code you choose. Have a 99.68% success rate, <0.5s response time, and unlimited threads and concurrent sessions.
- Mobile proxies. Get 10M+ 3G, 4G, 5G mobile proxies that offer 160+ locations, 700+ mobile carrier providers, 99.48% success rate, and OS filtering.
- Datacenter proxies. Buy 100K+ shared IPs or an exclusive IP pool, <0.3s response time, worldwide locations, and the best download speed retention.
Decodo’s residential proxies start at $2.2 per GB, with a 14-day money-back guarantee or a 3-day free trial for new users. Mobile proxies are priced from $6/GB, while datacenter proxies start at just $0.1/IP.
2. Oxylabs🥈: Best Proxies for Enterprise 2025
Oxylabs is a premium proxy provider offering an extensive array of products, including rotating residential, mobile, and datacenter proxies.
- Residential proxies. Explore 100M+ IPs with free geo-targeting, ∼99.95% success rate, and ∼0.6s response time.
- Mobile proxies. Access 20M+ IPs in 140+ countries with 99.99% uptime and 1.1s response time.
- Datacenter proxies. Take a look at IPs in US, European and Asian locations with a 99.9% success rate and unlimited bandwidth.
Their residential proxy prices start from $8/GB with a 7-day free trial for businesses and a 3-day refund for individuals. Mobile proxies are priced from $9 per GB, while datacenter proxies are available for $0.65 per GB.
3. Bright Data🥉: Best Platform for Proxies in 2025
Bright Data is one of the biggest proxy market players, offering a variety of products, such as residential, mobile, datacenter proxies, and more.
- Residential proxies. Buy 72M+ IPs in 195 countries locations with a 99.95% success rate and ~0.7s response time.
- Mobile proxies. Enjoy 7M+ IPs with free geo-targeting in worldwide locations.
- Datacenter proxies. Try 770K+ proxies with 99.95% success rate.
The provider offers both residential and mobile proxies starting at $5.88 per GB, while datacenter proxies are available from $0.42 per GB.
4. Webshare: Best Entry Choice 2025
Webshare offers fast and affordable proxy servers, enabling deep data collection, aggregation, and analysis for businesses across the globe. However, it doesn’t provide mobile proxies for its users.
- Residential proxies. Explore 30M+ HTTP and SOCKS5 IPs in 195 countries with 99.7% uptime.
- Datacenter proxies. Access IPs in 50+ countries with a 99.95% success rate.
Their residential proxies start at $4.50/GB, and datacenter proxies begin at $0.05/IP.
5. NetNut
NetNut aims to make web data extraction limitless and allows the transformation of any website into structured data with an advanced proxy network.
- Residential proxies. Enjoy 85M+ IPs in 195 countries with city- and state-level targeting.
- Mobile proxies. Get 5M+ IPs in 100+ countries worldwide with a 99.9% success rate.
- Datacenter proxies. Explore 185K+ global IPs with a 49.30% success rate and 2.66s response time.
NetNut’s residential proxies start at $5/GB, with mobile proxies beginning at $6.46/GB and datacenter proxies available from $1/IP.
6. SOAX
SOAX is a highly regarded proxy service that is known for enabling large-scale web data collection. They offer a variety of proxy options with a focus on reliability and user-friendly features.
- Residential proxies. Access 155M+ IPs in 195+ countries with city-level targeting, 99.55% success rate, and 0.55s response time.
- Mobile proxies. Try 30M+ IPs in 195+ countries, including city- and carrier-level targeting, with a 98.22% success rate.
- Datacenter proxies. Give a shot to ethically-sourced IPs with a 99.55% success rate, 0.55s response time, and 99.9% uptime.
SOAX offers residential and mobile proxies starting at $2.30 per GB, with datacenter proxies available from $0.40 per GB.
7. IPRoyal
IPRoyal claims to offer premium-quality proxies at unbeatable prices, as they emphasize delivering high value while keeping costs competitive. However, the provider doesn’t provide rotating datacenter proxies.
- Residential proxies. Get 32M+ ethically-sourced IPs in 195 with country-, state-, and city-level targeting, have a ~99.7% success rate, and unlimited concurrent sessions.
- Mobile proxies. Utilize 2.5M+ IPs from real mobile devices with unlimited bandwidth and sessions.
This provider offers residential proxies starting at $1.75/GB and mobile IPs beginning at $117/month.
8. Infatica
Infatica targets the Enterprise segment, providing competitive pricing on large plans. They offer a global proxy pool of 20M IPs tailored for various business needs, but it’s important to note that the provider doesn’t have rotating datacenter IPs.
- Residential proxies. Access millions of IPs in major cities across the Americas, Europe, and Asia, enjoy 99.99% uptime and high performance.
- Mobile proxies. Experience mobile IPs that work in over 100 countries across the world.
Infatica’s residential proxies start at $0.30/GB, and mobile proxies at $1/GB.
9. RayoByte
Rayobyte is another proxy provider known for offering a wide range of proxy options with a focus on scalability and performance. They cater to both individuals and businesses, providing flexible plans and 24/7 customer support.
- Residential proxies. Explore an HTTP(S) IP pool in 130+ locations with 99.99% uptime and free country-, city-, and state-targeting.
- Mobile proxies. Get ethically-sourced IPs that are known for high success rates.
- Datacenter proxies. Access tens of thousands of IPs with a 99.89% success rate and 0.93s response time.
Their residential proxies are priced as low as $1/GB, mobile proxies start at $50/month, and datacenter proxies begin at $0.45/GB.
10. PacketStream
PacketStream is a peer-to-peer proxy network allowing users to buy and sell bandwidth. Known for its affordability, it offers residential proxies that are great for various use cases; however, PacketStream doesn’t provide rotating mobile or datacenter proxies.
- Residential proxies. Experience an IP network from 190+ countries with high uptime and low fail rates.
Their price starts from $1/GB with no free trial.
Conclusion
Choosing the right rotating proxy service provider in 2025 can be daunting, but each of these top providers offers distinct advantages. To find the best fit for your project, it's important to carefully assess and test their services to ensure they meet your specific goals, budget, and performance requirements. By using these tools responsibly and ethically, you can enhance your online activities, access valuable data, and maintain strong privacy and anonymity.
The information provided here is valid as of 05-08-2024. Please be advised that circumstances and facts may change over time, rendering this information outdated or incomplete. Performance data is taken from Proxyway Market Research 2023.Proxyway Market Research 2023.
Frequently asked questions
How much do rotating proxies cost?
The cost of rotating proxies depends on the provider and the type of proxy you need. Generally, cheap proxies are typically datacenter proxies, residential proxies are considered mid-range, and mobile proxies are the most expensive.
Should I use a rotating IP?
Yes, you should use a rotating proxy in order to enhance your online privacy and security. It’s especially beneficial for tasks like web scraping, multi-accounting, and more.