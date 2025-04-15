Mykolas is a seasoned digital marketing professional with over a decade of experience, currently leading Marketing department in the web data gathering industry. His extensive background in digital marketing, combined with his deep understanding of proxies and web scraping technologies, allows him to bridge the gap between technical solutions and practical business applications.

Mykolas is driven by the belief that open access to public web data is crucial for fostering fair competition and informed decision-making in the digital landscape. He dedicates his expertize to help individuals and businesses access publicly available data without a single restriction.

With 3 years at the forefront of Decodo's Marketing department, Mykolas brings unique insights into how businesses can leverage public data for innovation and growth. His commitment to promoting transparency and driving technological advancement makes him a valuable voice in discussions about the future of web data accessibility.

Connect with Mykolas via LinkedIn.