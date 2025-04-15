Each of our plans operates on a monthly subscription basis. It’s your responsibility to cancel your subscription before the next billing cycle. To cancel:

Log into your dashboard account. Click on the “My subscriptions” tab in the sidebar. Select the subscription tab you want to cancel and click “Cancel subscription”.

After canceling your subscription, your monthly payments will be suspended, and you’ll get a notification in your email. Any traffic you haven’t used will still be available until the last day of your billing cycle (subscription period). Your account won’t be deleted if you cancel your subscription.

If you need any help, reach out to us via LiveChat.