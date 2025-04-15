Monthly subscription model and auto-payments
Monthly subscription
When you purchase a Decodo plan, you create a monthly auto-renewable subscription. This means that payments are made on a monthly basis at the beginning of every billing cycle. The billing cycle begins on your first payment day.
Your plan will be active for a full calendar month. For example, if you purchase the Regular plan on November 1st, your account will be active until December 1st. You will also be charged for the next month on the same day.
Auto-payments
Auto-payments allow you to maintain your subscription easily. By creating an account and purchasing a monthly auto-renewable plan, you authorize Decodo to automatically charge the current monthly subscription fee for the subscription services (including applicable taxes). This automatic charge to your payment card will be made without any additional action by you.
We will alert you about an automatically renewed subscription by email before the new billing cycle begins.
Auto-renewal
As each of our plans create a monthly auto-renewable subscription, you are 100% responsible to opt-out of the monthly subscription before next billing cycle happens.
You may opt-out of the auto-renewal service at any time by logging into your Decodo account and following the instructions there.
You're safe with 14-day money-back
We offer a 14-day money-back option in accordance with our refund policy.
