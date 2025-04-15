Refer a friend and both get 30% of your friend’s first transaction

After your invitee makes their first purchase, 30% of your invitee’s first transaction is added to your and your invitee’s wallet in credits. Here’s how the process works:

You are an active member. You created your account at least 15 days ago and purchased one or more of our solutions.

In your dashboard, you can find your referral link.

Invite your friend. Copy the link and share it.

Friend is an active member. Your friend creates an account following the link and makes their first purchase.

Reward for both. After 15 days your friend joined and made a transaction, you both get 30% of your friend’s first purchase to Wallet in credits.

The reward only applies to the first invitee’s transaction. That means if you share your link and your friend joins, you get the reward once, no matter how many purchases your friend makes later. There is no time limit to how many friends you can invite – the link never expires.

Please note that the referral program does not work for enterprise plans.

Read our license agreement.