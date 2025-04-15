A residential IP address is an IP address tied to a physical device, for example, a mobile phone or desktop computer. Their real owners, Internet service providers, register residential IP addresses in public databases, which lets websites determine a device’s internet provider, network and location. Most online services recognize residential IP addresses as real people, as opposed to those who use datacenter IP addresses.

Unlike regular residential proxies, which simply hide your real IP behind another IP, rotating residential proxies, also known as backconnect proxies, conceal you behind a pool of proxies. These proxies switch between themselves with every session or at regular intervals.

Still have questions about what residential proxies are? Then check out our blogpost.

When you incorporate our proxies with your crawler or any software, all your traffic is routed through a residential IP pool.