IP Blacklisting is the practice of blocking specific IP addresses from accessing a network, website, or service. When an IP address is blacklisted, it is added to a list of addresses that are denied access based on certain criteria, such as suspicious activity, spamming, or other malicious behaviors. IP blacklisting is commonly used as a security measure to prevent abusive behavior, data scraping, or unauthorized access to services and resources. Blacklists can be managed manually or automatically, and they may contain individual IP addresses or ranges of IPs.

Also known as: IP Blocking, IP Filtering, Blocklist

Comparisons

IP Blacklisting vs. IP Whitelisting : In blacklisting, specific IPs are denied access, while in whitelisting, only approved IPs are allowed access.

: In blacklisting, specific IPs are denied access, while in whitelisting, only approved IPs are allowed access. IP Blacklisting vs. Rate Limiting: Blacklisting blocks access based on an IP address, while rate limiting controls the number of requests an IP can make over a certain period of time.

Pros

Security: Protects against malicious users, spammers, and attackers by denying them access.

Protects against malicious users, spammers, and attackers by denying them access. Prevents Abuse: Prevents unwanted actions like brute force attacks, data scraping, or spamming on websites or services.

Prevents unwanted actions like brute force attacks, data scraping, or spamming on websites or services. Easy to Implement: Adding an IP to a blacklist is a straightforward method for limiting access to a service or system.

Cons

False Positives: Legitimate users can be blocked if their IP address is mistakenly added to the blacklist, causing inconvenience.

Legitimate users can be blocked if their IP address is mistakenly added to the blacklist, causing inconvenience. Limited Effectiveness: Malicious users can easily change their IP addresses or use VPNs/proxies to bypass blacklists.

Malicious users can easily change their IP addresses or use VPNs/proxies to bypass blacklists. Over-reliance: Solely relying on blacklisting can lead to ineffective security, as attackers may find workarounds, such as rotating IPs.

Example

A website experiences an increase in bot traffic, causing excessive scraping of product details. To mitigate this, the administrators monitor the traffic and identify the IP addresses responsible for scraping. They then add these IPs to the blacklist, preventing further access from these addresses. As a result, the website's performance improves, and the unwanted scraping stops. However, some users with dynamic IP addresses may occasionally be impacted if they share an IP range with the blacklisted addresses.