Ubuntu Terminal is a command-line interface (CLI) used in the Ubuntu operating system to interact with the system directly via text-based commands. It allows users to execute programs, manage files, install packages, monitor processes, and perform administrative tasks. Built on the Bash shell (by default), the terminal is a powerful tool for both developers and system administrators.

Also known as: Command-line interface, Shell, Bash terminal (on Ubuntu)

Comparisons

Ubuntu Terminal vs. Windows Command Prompt: Ubuntu Terminal is Unix-based and supports more powerful scripting and package management capabilities.

Ubuntu Terminal vs. Ubuntu GUI: The terminal offers more control and automation, while the GUI provides a visual and user-friendly interface.

Pros

Enables advanced system control and automation.

Lightweight and faster than using GUI for many tasks.

Scriptable and customizable for repetitive operations.

Cons

Steeper learning curve for beginners.

Errors in commands can affect critical system components.

Example

A developer uses the Ubuntu Terminal to install Node.js via a package manager with the command: