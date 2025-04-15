Why Decodo?

Over the years, we were deeply invested in self-discovery and strengthening customer connections, continuously refining our public data collection infrastructure.

As our users’ needs evolved, so did our tools. Some users initially utilized our solutions for straightforward tasks like managing multiple social media accounts. However, we’ve seen a growing number of users leveraging our proxies and scraping tools for advanced use cases, such as AI training and improving their own scraping setups.

So today, we’re excited to introduce Decodo, a new name for even more powerful solutions.

We’ve evolved, but we’re still the powerhouse you trust for seamless data gathering. Decodo represents our forward-thinking approach, blending innovation with reliability, helping you effortlessly test, launch, and scale your web data projects.

Meeting users’ needs

Decodo is all about user experience, and every new feature is designed with our users in mind. Whether it's improving our current proxy infrastructure, enhancing statistics, or optimizing performance, Decodo ensures that every update adds real value.

We’re actively gathering feedback from our 85K+ user base and ensuring that the platform continuously evolves to meet and exceed expectations.

Decodo is committed to providing a seamless experience tailored to your needs. We’re proud to serve customers from around the world, including industry leaders like GobbleCube, Incogni, InfoPrice, ROIDynamic, InSites, and more.

What’s new?

We’ve enhanced our toolkit to make web data extraction smoother, faster, and smarter. Here are the new and improved things coming your way:

Universal scraper – extract real-time data from even the most advanced websites with just a few clicks. Leverage one scraping API and collect data from multiple sources without a single hassle.

– extract real-time data from even the most advanced websites with just a few clicks. Leverage one scraping API and collect data from multiple sources without a single hassle. Effortless setup – enjoy the fastest time to value with user-centric onboarding and upgraded documentation.

– enjoy the fastest time to value with user-centric onboarding and upgraded documentation. AI-powered parser – soon we’ll introduce a new solution to get optimized, structured data instantly, saving time on data cleaning and manual sorting.

You can try out all of the new and updated solutions straight in your dashboard.

Limited time offer

To celebrate this exciting milestone in our journey, we’re inviting you to celebrate together. For a limited time, we’re offering an exclusive 30% discount on all Decodo solutions for the entire month! Simply use the code DECODO30 at checkout and supercharge your data collection at a fraction of the cost.