Canvas fingerprinting is a browser tracking technique that uses the HTML5 <canvas> element to generate a unique identifier based on how a user’s device renders graphics. When a website instructs the browser to draw hidden images or text on the canvas, subtle differences in rendering—due to hardware, software, graphics drivers, fonts, and browser settings—create a distinct “fingerprint.” This fingerprint can be used to identify and track users across websites without relying on cookies.

Also known as: HTML5 Canvas Fingerprinting, Canvas-based tracking

Comparisons

Canvas Fingerprinting vs. WebGL Fingerprinting: Canvas fingerprinting uses 2D graphics rendering, while WebGL fingerprinting exploits 3D graphics hardware details.

Pros

Bypasses cookie blocks: Effective for identifying users who block or clear cookies.

Does not require any special permissions or plugins. Security boost: Helps websites enhance security by detecting fraud or suspicious behavior.

Cons

Privacy invasion: Raises significant privacy concerns due to covert tracking.

Difficult for users to prevent without disabling or restricting canvas functionality. Enhanced tracking: Can be combined with other fingerprinting methods to increase tracking accuracy.

Example

A news website uses canvas fingerprinting to generate a unique identifier for visitors by drawing invisible text on the canvas and analyzing the pixel data output. This identifier helps the site recognize returning users even when they delete cookies or use private browsing modes, allowing personalized content and targeted advertising.