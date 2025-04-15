HTTP (Hypertext Transfer Protocol)

HTTP is the foundational protocol used for transferring hypertext documents, such as web pages, between a client (e.g., a browser) and a server. It facilitates communication over the World Wide Web.

Also known as: Web protocol, HTTP/1.1, HTTP/2, HTTP/3.

Comparisons

  • HTTP vs. HTTPS: HTTPS adds encryption through SSL/TLS to secure data transfer.
  • HTTP vs. FTP: HTTP is optimized for web content, while FTP specializes in file transfers.

Pros

  • Universal: Supported by all major web browsers and servers.
  • Flexible: Can handle text, multimedia, JSON, XML, and more.
  • Stateless: Simplifies design by treating each request as independent.

Cons

  • Lack of built-in encryption: Plain HTTP can expose data.
  • Statelessness: Requires additional mechanisms for maintaining session continuity.

Example

When a user types a website URL into their browser, the browser sends an HTTP request to the server, which responds with the requested web page.

