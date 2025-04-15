A Featured Snippet is a highlighted summary of an answer to a user’s query, displayed at the top of Google’s search results in what’s often called “Position Zero.” It pulls content directly from a webpage and presents it in a concise box, often with a link to the source, aiming to quickly answer the user’s question without requiring a click.

Also known as: Answer box, Position Zero

Comparisons

Featured Snippet vs. Knowledge Panel: A featured snippet extracts user-relevant content from third-party websites, while a knowledge panel summarizes factual data from structured sources like the Google Knowledge Graph.

Featured Snippet vs. Rich Result: Rich results enhance a search listing with additional visuals or features; featured snippets preemptively surface content in a separate container.

Pros

High visibility: Appears above organic search results, increasing exposure.

Drives traffic: If the snippet is engaging, it can significantly increase click-through rates.

Authority boost: Being featured can signal trustworthiness to users.

Cons

Content reuse without clicks: Users may get answers without visiting the source page.

Volatility: Positions can change frequently due to algorithm updates or competing content.

Partial control: Google decides which content to feature, even if it's not the most comprehensive answer.

Example

If someone searches "How does HTTP work?", the featured snippet may display a short explanation extracted from a technical blog or educational site, summarizing the request-response model of HTTP, with a link to the full article for more detail.

Featured snippets are crucial for SEO-focused content strategies, often optimized using structured formatting like bullet points, numbered lists, or concise paragraphs.