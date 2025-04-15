DNS (Domain Name System) is a hierarchical system that translates human-readable domain names (e.g., example.com) into IP addresses (e.g., 192.168.1.1) that computers use to identify each other on a network. It functions as the "phonebook" of the internet, enabling users to access websites and services without memorizing numerical addresses.

Also known as: Domain Name Service

Comparisons

DNS vs. IP Address: DNS provides a readable name for an IP address, making it easier for users to navigate the internet.

DNS vs. DHCP: DNS resolves domain names to IPs, while DHCP dynamically assigns IP addresses to devices in a network.

Pros

Simplifies web navigation by allowing domain names instead of numeric IPs.

Improves accessibility and scalability for internet services.

Supports redundancy and load balancing through distributed DNS servers.

Cons

DNS outages can make websites unreachable.

DNS caching can cause delays in updates to domain records.

Vulnerable to attacks like DNS spoofing and DDoS attacks.

Example

A developer configures a DNS query to resolve a domain name to its IP address using Python: