DNS
DNS (Domain Name System) is a hierarchical system that translates human-readable domain names (e.g., example.com) into IP addresses (e.g., 192.168.1.1) that computers use to identify each other on a network. It functions as the "phonebook" of the internet, enabling users to access websites and services without memorizing numerical addresses.
Also known as: Domain Name Service
Comparisons
DNS vs. IP Address: DNS provides a readable name for an IP address, making it easier for users to navigate the internet.
DNS vs. DHCP: DNS resolves domain names to IPs, while DHCP dynamically assigns IP addresses to devices in a network.
Pros
- Simplifies web navigation by allowing domain names instead of numeric IPs.
- Improves accessibility and scalability for internet services.
- Supports redundancy and load balancing through distributed DNS servers.
Cons
- DNS outages can make websites unreachable.
- DNS caching can cause delays in updates to domain records.
- Vulnerable to attacks like DNS spoofing and DDoS attacks.
Example
A developer configures a DNS query to resolve a domain name to its IP address using Python:
import socket# Resolve domain name to IPdomain = "example.com"ip_address = socket.gethostbyname(domain)print(f"The IP address of {domain} is {ip_address}")
In this example, the socket library is used to resolve example.com to its corresponding IP address, demonstrating how DNS works behind the scenes to map domain names to machine-readable identifiers.