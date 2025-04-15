An IPv4 Proxy is a server that acts as an intermediary between a client device and other internet services, using an IPv4 address to handle requests. When a client connects to the internet via an IPv4 proxy, the proxy forwards the request to the destination server, masking the client’s original IP address with its own IPv4 address. IPv4 proxies are commonly used for purposes such as enhancing privacy, bypassing geo-restrictions, managing network traffic, or caching web content to improve performance.

Also known as: IPv4 proxy server, HTTP proxy, web proxy.

Comparisons

IPv4 Proxy vs. IPv6 Proxy: An IPv4 proxy uses IPv4 addresses, which are 32-bit and limited in availability, while an IPv6 proxy uses 128-bit addresses, offering a much larger address space.

IPv4 Proxy vs. VPN: While both can hide a user’s IP address, a VPN encrypts all network traffic, while an IPv4 proxy typically handles traffic only for specific applications or protocols, such as HTTP or SOCKS .

Pros

Increased Privacy: By masking the client’s IP address, IPv4 proxies enhance user anonymity and protect privacy when browsing the web.

Access Control: IPv4 proxies can bypass geo-blocking and censorship, allowing users to access restricted content by presenting a different IP address.

Traffic Management: Network administrators use IPv4 proxies to control and filter network traffic, cache content, and balance loads across servers for improved performance.

Cons

Limited IPv4 Availability: IPv4 addresses are a finite resource, and the scarcity of available IPv4 addresses can lead to higher costs and potential service limitations.

Lack of Encryption: Unlike VPNs, most IPv4 proxies do not encrypt traffic, making them less secure for sensitive data transmission.

Performance Impact: If not properly configured, an IPv4 proxy can introduce latency, slowing down internet connections for users.

Example

A business might use an IPv4 proxy to route employee internet traffic through a centralized server, ensuring that all requests appear to originate from a single IP address while also applying web filtering rules to restrict access to non-work-related sites.