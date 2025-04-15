ISP Proxies

Experience unmatched speed and reliability with our dedicated ISP proxies from premium ASNs. Get datacenter performance with residential-level stability – plus lifetime IP ownership.

Start free trialSign up with Google

14-day money-back option

Most popular ISP proxies locations

Access a global network of ethically sourced ISP proxies with pinpoint location accuracy. Get high-speed, stable connections that bypass geo-restrictions effortlessly – ideal for seamless real-time web scraping and automation tasks.

Hong Kong

Hong Kong

France

France

United States

United States

GB

United Kingdom

Japan

Japan

Australia

Australia

Canada

Canada

Italy

Italy

Browse all locations

Flexible ISP proxies pricing

Choose a subscription that suits your use case and get started in minutes.

10 IPs

$3.5

/IP

Total:$35 + VAT billed monthly

Buy now

25 IPs

SAVE 14%

$3.0

/IP

Total:$75 + VAT billed monthly

Buy now

50 IPs

POPULAR
SAVE 21%

$2.75

/IP

Total:$138 + VAT billed monthly

Buy now

100 IPs

SAVE 26%

$2.6

/IP

Total:$260 + VAT billed monthly

Buy now

200 IPs

SAVE 29%

$2.5

/IP

Total:$500 + VAT billed monthly

Buy now

Need more DISP regular

$3.5

/IP

Total:$35 Chat with us and we’ll find the best solution for you

Get subscription

2 GB

$14.0

/GB

Total:$28 + VAT billed monthly

Start free trial

7 GB

POPULAR
SAVE 7%

$13.0

/GB

Total:$90 + VAT billed monthly

Start free trial

25 GB

SAVE 14%

$12.0

/GB

Total:$300 + VAT billed monthly

Start free trial

50 GB

SAVE 21%

$11.0

/GB

Total:$550 + VAT billed monthly

Start free trial

100 GB

SAVE 32%

$9.5

/GB

Total:$950 + VAT billed monthly

Buy now

250 GB

SAVE 39%

$8.5

/GB

Total:$2125 + VAT billed monthly

Buy now

500 GB

SAVE 46%

$7.5

/GB

Total:$3750 + VAT billed monthly

Buy now

25 IPs

$0.5

/IP

Total:$12.5 + VAT billed monthly

Start free trial

50 IPs

SAVE 4%

$0.48

/IP

Total:$24 + VAT billed monthly

Start free trial

100 IPs

POPULAR
SAVE 8%

$0.46

/IP

Total:$46 + VAT billed monthly

Start free trial

200 IPs

SAVE 12%

$0.44

/IP

Total:$88 + VAT billed monthly

Start free trial

500 IPs

SAVE 16%

$0.42

/IP

Total:$210 + VAT billed monthly

Start free trial

1000 IPs

SAVE 20%

$0.4

/IP

Total:$400 + VAT billed monthly

Buy now

2000 IPs

SAVE 24%

$0.38

/IP

Total:$760 + VAT billed monthly

Buy now

3000 IPs

SAVE 28%

$0.36

/IP

Total:$1080 + VAT billed monthly

Buy now

5000 IPs

SAVE 30%

$0.35

/IP

Total:$1750 + VAT billed monthly

Buy now
DEDICATED ISP PROXIES

10 IPs

$3.5

/IP

Total:$35 +VAT billed monthly

Buy now
DEDICATED ISP PLANS

75 IPs

$22.4

/IP

Total:0

Get subscription
DEDICATED ISP PLANS

2 GB

$22.4

/month

Total:0

Get subscription
DATACENTER PROXIES

50 GB

$0.39

/GB

$2.28 + VAT billed monthly

Activate my discount

7 ISP

SAVE 7

$14.0

/GB

Total:$90 +VAT billed monthly

MOST POPULAR

With each plan you access

Premium ISP providers

Unlimited-duration sessions

Unlimited traffic & bandwidth

Dev-friendly API

24/7 tech support

Free extras with each subscription

14-day money-back

SSL Secure Payment

Your information is protected by 256-bit SSL

Easy-to-integrate residential proxies starting at just $2.20 / GB

test1

test

testtttggg2

fg3rg

ght4y3

rehth

grgetrh4

ehrhteh

rgter5

rgtht

6

dget

rwg7

fgr3g

rgreg8

reger

Testing product cards

Lorem Ipsum 1

Lorem Ipsum is simply dummy text

Lorem Ipsum is simply dummy text of the printing and typesetting industry.

Lorem Ipsum is simply 2

Lorem Ipsum is simply dummy text

Lorem Ipsum is simply dummy text of the printing and typesetting industry. Lorem Ipsum has been the industry's standard dummy text ever since the 1500s, when an unknown printer took a galley of type and scrambled it to make a type specimen book.

Lorem ipsum 3

Lorem Ipsum is simply

Lorem Ipsum is simply dummy text of the printing and typesetting industry.

Lorem ipsum 4

testing Lorem ipsum for Felicija

Lorem Ipsum is simply dummy text of the printing and typesetting industry

Lorem ipsum 5

Lorem Ipsum is simply dummy

Lorem ipsum 6

Lorem Ipsum is simply

Lorem Ipsum is simply dummy text of the printing and typesetting industry.

Lorem Ipsum 7

Lorem Ipsum is simply

Static residential

Static residential (ISP) proxies are sourced from internet service providers (ISPs) and not from real household devices. Unlike rotating residential proxies, which use a peer-to-peer network of real users, ISP proxies provide dedicated, high-speed connections that remain static throughout your subscription.

Buy now

Lorem Ipsum is simply dummy text

在网络数据项目中使用德口多 ® 产品进行高效的数据收集。
Lorem ipsum

© 2018-2025 decodo.com. All Rights Reserved