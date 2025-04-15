How AI Secretly Gathers Data and What They're Not Telling You

The AI rush for data

AI models, especially large language models (LLMs) like ChatGPT, Perplexity, and others, are data-hungry beasts. They require vast amounts of information to learn, adapt, and generate human-like responses. This data doesn't magically appear – it's actively collected from various sources across the web. So, where does all this data come from?

Public web data

AI tools thrive on publicly available data online. From news articles and Wikipedia entries to social media posts and forums, every corner of the internet is a knowledge source for LLMs, GPTs, and other AI-powered tools.

AI systems harvest such data to train models capable of mimicking human-like intelligence. Think about it – every tweet, blog post, or product review you’ve ever written could be part of a dataset powering the next chatbot or recommendation engine.

Books and research papers

Online sources with books are a treasure trove for AI training. They offer structured, high-quality information covering centuries of human knowledge.

Digitized books, whether from public domain collections like Project Gutenberg or proprietary datasets like Books3, provide AI with linguistic diversity and depth.

Academic research papers further enrich this pool by helping AI-powered tools explore scientific insights and formal writing styles.

User-generated content

Every interaction you have with an AI, whether it’s a chatbot query or feedback on generated text, goes back into the system to improve its performance. Search engines and virtual assistants quietly collect user inputs to refine algorithms and enhance personalization.