Do You Need a WeChat Proxy?
Ni hao, want to connect to your friends in China on Weixin? Create multiple WeChat accounts or a mass following in your Chinese audience? Want to advertise on WeChat? You can do all of these things and much more with proxies for WeChat.
James Keenan
May 28, 2021
3 min read
Choosing the best WeChat proxies
There are many types of proxies out there, but only one type really stands out as a reliable proxy for WeChat. If you use free public proxies, you will get banned, because many people are using them. WeChat bans datacenter proxies, too, because they share a subnet and are easy to detect. Residential proxies are IP addresses from real devices and do not share anything in common, which means WeChat will not ban them outright. Use only residential proxies from trusted providers for WeChat.
How to create multiple WeChat accounts
You will need an IP for every account:
- Connect to Decodo’s dashboard
- Set up a sticky session
- Use location targeting for WeChat
- Create your account in under 10 minutes!
- Continue using location targeting to manage the account
Manage and automate any number of WeChat accounts
Millions of residential IP addresses let you manage any number of accounts, because we do not limit your connection requests or threads. This means that you can use WeChat without limits. Be sure to set up your WeChat bot to use as little traffic as possible for the best results.
Unblock WeChat with residential proxies
Residential China proxies let you unblock WeChat anywhere in the world. You can easily use our network on all automation software, bots, browsers and smartphones. You can see our configurations and integrations pages for more detailed instructions.
Get more hongbaos with multiple WeChat accounts
Red envelope giveaways on WeChat are yours for the taking. Just use multiple accounts with residential proxies and increase your chances to win!
Stay anonymous on WeChat
Use a residential proxy to hide your location from WeChat and stay secure. Our proxies use SSL protocol between the proxy server and WeChat, so your communication is as secure as it can be. You should be careful, though, because WeChat does not use end-to-end encryption. This means that you might not be too safe on WeChat even with the best proxy.
Profit with WeChat proxies
Multiple WeChat accounts have many possible ways to let you rake in some nice cash, here are just a few examples of what you can do with a great proxy network for WeChat.
Sell WeChat accounts
All IPs in our proxy pool are unique devices, so they cannot all be banned by WeChat. You can register many WeChat accounts and start selling WeChat followers. Some people also sell WeChat accounts to marketing agencies.
Promote your business on WeChat
You can make your business on WeChat look more credible and attractive. You should know this is extremely difficult for non-locals, as the Chinese market has a steep learning curve and language barrier. Still, with a billion-strong growing economy, China is worth a try!
Use WeChat bots without limits
Whether you connect to the official API or want to do something more…black hat, you can always trust residential proxies to take your WeChat bot to the max.
