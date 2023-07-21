What is an SSL or HTTPS Proxy

If you are new to proxies, you might be confused by how many proxy types there are: residential, rotating, datacenter, backconnect, SSL proxies… The list goes on!

The proxy ‘type’ usually refers to one of its two traits: the connection method or the type of the device acting as your proxy. SSL or HTTPS proxies denote the protocol you use to connect through the proxy server, namely, the HTTPS protocol.