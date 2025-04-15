While we measured the prices of 12 high and low-value products, for example, Amazon.com has more than 353M products, meaning there could be significant price fluctuations across millions of listings that we couldn’t capture. And for best-selling products, the price could even change a few times per hour, aggregating to over 100 daily price changes on a single item!

Shoppers are getting more savvy

While some Black Friday deals offer savings, fierce competition drives sellers to add discount tags more to attract buyers than provide genuine discounts. And online shoppers no longer take the first deal they see on the platform.

Consumers increasingly rely on price aggregation tools to compare discounts across multiple eCommerce platforms. These tools provide real-time price comparisons and highlight available coupons, helping shoppers avoid falling for deceptive deals.

Another advanced tactic is web scraping, which automates the process of comparing prices and tracking product availability. Once a niche strategy, web scraping is now becoming more accessible and widely used to maximize savings. Shoppers can even set automated data collection tasks, allowing them to skip tedious searches and quickly identify the best deals.

“While data aggregation is used by businesses to stay competitive during the Black Friday race-to-the-bottom, web scraping is no longer a tool used exclusively by eCommerce platforms. It has become a powerful solution for shoppers aiming to maximize peak shopping festival savings. And it’s not just about finding the best deal; it’s also about saving precious time.” – Vytautas Savickas, CEO at Decodo.

Are Black Friday deals really worth it?

Over 90M shoppers bought some items during Black Friday in 2023, and this shopping festival continues to be one of the biggest events of the year, drawing millions of consumers with the promise of massive discounts and unbeatable deals.

However, the reality is often more nuanced. The biggest discounts are frequently a result of dynamic pricing strategies, data-driven manipulation, and clever marketing tricks designed to boost retailer profits rather than deliver true value to the consumer.

The report on Black Friday deals published by Which? also outlined that out of the deals analyzed, 183 or 86% were cheaper or the same as their Black Friday price in the six months before the sales event. This only proves the fact that a 50% discount on electronics might not be the real deal after all.

When is the best time to buy things online?

While Black Friday is heavily marketed as the best shopping day of the year, the truth is that better deals can often be found at other times. Depending on the product category, there’s always a better deal if you catch the right timing. According to our research, here’s a breakdown of when to buy specific items starting in December: