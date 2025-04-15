Video: How to Gather eCommerce Site Price Data
Tried scraping eCommerce sites but ran into blocks? Watch this step-by-step tutorial to discover an easy way of scraping Amazon successfully using Python, Scrapy, and residential proxies.
Martin Ganchev
Feb 19, 2024
2 min read
Get eCommerce Data
Scrapy Configuration:
Scrapy is tailored for scraping Amazon search results. We begin by defining the feeds and data parsing settings. Next, we create a keyword list for the Amazon search, modifying the standard URL accordingly.
Data Extraction:
Using built-in Scrapy selectors, we target the main div containing the data. Employing a for loop, we extract key information such as keywords, Amazon serial IDs, product URLs, ad status, title, pricing details, real price, rating, rating count, and thumbnail URLs.
About the author
Martin Ganchev
VP Enterprise Partnerships
Martin, aka the driving force behind our business expansion, is extremely passionate about exploring fresh opportunities, fostering lasting relationships in the proxy market, and, of course, sharing his insights with you.
All information on Decodo Blog is provided on an as is basis and for informational purposes only. We make no representation and disclaim all liability with respect to your use of any information contained on Decodo Blog or any third-party websites that may belinked therein.