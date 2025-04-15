Video: How to Gather eCommerce Site Price Data

Get eCommerce Data

Scrapy Configuration:

Scrapy is tailored for scraping Amazon search results. We begin by defining the feeds and data parsing settings. Next, we create a keyword list for the Amazon search, modifying the standard URL accordingly.

Data Extraction:

Using built-in Scrapy selectors, we target the main div containing the data. Employing a for loop, we extract key information such as keywords, Amazon serial IDs, product URLs, ad status, title, pricing details, real price, rating, rating count, and thumbnail URLs.