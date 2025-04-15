Video: How To Set Up ISP Proxies (Pay/GB)?
Let us guide you through the setup of Decodo's ISP proxies. Get the speed and anonymity you’ve been craving in no time! We'll cover proxy authentication, endpoint generator, and ISP proxy usage stats tracking.
Martin Ganchev
Feb 19, 2024
2 min read
What is an ISP proxy?
Static residential or ISP proxies are IPs provided by Internet Service Providers (ISPs). These proxies offer a unique blend of benefits, making them ideal for both individuals and businesses seeking the authenticity of residential IPs, along with the stability usually matched with datacenter proxies.
What ISP Pay/GB proxies are?
If you choose Pay/GB proxies, you get access to the shared ISP proxy pool. Buy as many GBs of traffic as you need, and enjoy network stability with static and rotating proxy sessions. This is a great choice for less-complex websites when a faster static pool of IPs is needed. Accessing geo-restricted content and appearing as a real user.
About the author
Martin Ganchev
VP Enterprise Partnerships
Martin, aka the driving force behind our business expansion, is extremely passionate about exploring fresh opportunities, fostering lasting relationships in the proxy market, and, of course, sharing his insights with you.
All information on Decodo Blog is provided on an as is basis and for informational purposes only. We make no representation and disclaim all liability with respect to your use of any information contained on Decodo Blog or any third-party websites that may belinked therein.