Video: How To Set Up ISP Proxies (Pay/GB)?

What is an ISP proxy?

Static residential or ISP proxies are IPs provided by Internet Service Providers (ISPs). These proxies offer a unique blend of benefits, making them ideal for both individuals and businesses seeking the authenticity of residential IPs, along with the stability usually matched with datacenter proxies.

What ISP Pay/GB proxies are?

If you choose Pay/GB proxies, you get access to the shared ISP proxy pool. Buy as many GBs of traffic as you need, and enjoy network stability with static and rotating proxy sessions. This is a great choice for less-complex websites when a faster static pool of IPs is needed. Accessing geo-restricted content and appearing as a real user.