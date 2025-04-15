Video: Who is the Best Proxy Provider? 1K Trustpilot Review Special
It’s official! Decodo is the best rated proxy provider in the market! We wanted to take a moment to celebrate and thank all of you who keep using our products and help us improve.
Martin Ganchev
Feb 19, 2024
Why Decodo?
Decodo gives users access to 125M+ unique IP addresses every month in 195+ locations, states and cities worldwide. Our products are easy to use with any software, automation script or web scraper.
Decodo offers a suite of free tools that help clients access data in any location around the world. The backbone of this platform are Decodo’s free proxy management solutions: an on-site dashboard, a public API, browser extensions and more. The platform prices access to residential, mobile, and datacenter proxies.
