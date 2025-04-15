Market overview

This year, the proxy users continued to show interest in advanced scraping solutions. The year 2023 introduced us to a range of new tools that help collect public data even more efficiently. There was a growing interest in previously niche products – mobile and ISP proxies became the new industry standard with an increasing demand for them; however, high-quality residential proxies remained the driving force of the industry.

There weren't a lot of changes on the target list. eCommerce, social media, SEO, and advertising data were crucial for business growth in various areas.