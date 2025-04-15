IPv4 vs. IPv6: The Difference

Definition

An IP (Internet Protocol) address is a set of numbers (or numbers and letters) provided by your ISP (Internet Service Provider) and assigned to any device. It allows devices to communicate with other devices and networks. Without an IP address, it wouldn’t be possible to connect to anything online.

In a nutshell, IPv4 and IPv6 are both versions of the same IP address. For the most part, it’s essentially the same thing, but at the same time – there are some key differences that make IPv6 stand out from the crowd, and we’ll explore them soon.

History

The IPv4 (Internet Protocol version 4) was created in the 1980s. This 40-year-old version accounts for 4B+ IP addresses today. When first introduced, it really seemed like this amount would supply users for a long time. But as the popularity and accessibility to the internet grew, the need for more IP addresses inevitably increased.

As the upcoming IP address shortage became more apparent, the IPv6 (Internet Protocol version 6) was developed in the early 1990s. The newest version has enough space for a whopping amount of 340 undecillion (trillion, trillion, trillion) IP addresses.

So why are we still using IPv4 IPs? There are many reasons for the delay in change, one of the main ones being that it takes great effort, time, and money to update everyone to IPv6. Since IPv4 has been around for so long, it still accounts for a lot of the world’s internet traffic today.

Quite frankly, staying with IPv4 is a cheaper, more efficient, and even safer option. Compared to IPv6, the IPv4 has been tested, monitored, and updated for a long time, while the IPv6 is still relatively new. Undoubtedly, this is the version of the future, but there are simply too many devices that don’t support IPv6. Long story short, just as Rome wasn’t built in a day, the transition to IPv6 won’t happen overnight either.