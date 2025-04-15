Meanwhile, over half of U.S. businesses utilize competitor websites (52%), reviews and sentiment data (51%), and marketplaces like Amazon and eBay (51%) to support their business strategy. The next most popular sources are price change alerts and product listings (46%). Monitoring competitors for new product releases and website changes helps companies keep their finger on the pulse, assessing potential advantages and evaluating gaps in their own strategy.

“We’re increasingly relying on real-time data streams and advanced analytics platforms to make faster, smarter decisions in response to rapid market changes,” an anonymous Director of Technology explained.

Justinas Tamaševičius, Head of Engineering at Decodo, comments: “To really understand the market and react accordingly, it’s crucial to track what customers are saying about competitors too. With the right tools and the right setup like web scrapers, parsers, and geo-distributed proxies businesses can extract review data at scale, track sentiment over time, and even surface regional preferences or emerging feature requests.”

Almost two-thirds of businesses use external data to launch new products

When it comes to being data-driven, businesses face increasing pressure to remain competitive. We explored how businesses in the U.S. use external data and AI to their advantage, supporting their strategic decision-making.

Our data shows that AI is one of the key drivers of business innovation. Almost two-thirds (61%) of businesses in the U.S. used external data to launch a new product or feature in the last year.

Meanwhile, a large proportion of businesses also use external data to monitor competitor activity (60%) and adjust their pricing or packaging (59%).

Over half use external data to help forecast market trends (56%) and identify acquisition and partnership opportunities (52%), helping businesses make more informed decisions.

“We plan to leverage AI and external data sources more extensively to sharpen decision-making, streamline workflows, and gain a competitive edge,” summarized a Chief IT Officer in our survey.

Key business results driven by external data

According to our survey, an overwhelming majority of businesses have seen measurable business results from using external data and AI tools.