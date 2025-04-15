YouTube Scraper
Scrape transcripts, metadata, search results, and more with a single API. No proxy setup or parsing headaches, just structured YouTube data, ready for your AI workflows.
Built for fast, flexible YouTube data extraction
Whether you're analyzing video trends, training AI models, or monitoring competitor content, our YouTube Scraper gives you the power to extract the data you need – quickly, cleanly, and on your terms.
Scrape transcripts, metadata & search
Collect everything from full video transcripts to metadata and real-time search results, all in one scraper.
Clean, structured output
Get parsed results in JSON or HTML formats, ready for use in your workflows or AI pipelines.
Schedule & automate
Run scraping tasks on your terms with scheduling options and get notified when results are ready.
Test it out in seconds
Use our built-in Playground to explore YouTube scraping instantly. Just select a template, enter your URL, and get results – no coding required.
curl --request 'POST' \--url 'https://scrape.decodo.com/v1/tasks' \--header 'Accept: application/json' \--header 'Authorization: Basic xxxxxxxxxxxxxxxx' \--header 'Content-Type: application/json' \--data '{"target": "universal","url": "https://ip.decodo.com/","locale": "en-us","geo": "United States","device_type": "desktop"}'
YouTube scraping made simple
Skip the setup and start scraping instantly with our pre-built YouTube templates. Whether you need transcripts, metadata, or search results, our templates are optimized for accuracy, speed, and ease of use – no manual configuration required.
Trusted by:
Find the right plan for your scraping needs
Whether you’re just getting started or need advanced control and customization, our Web Scraping API plans have you covered. Use the Core plan for fast, cost-effective access to YouTube data, or level up with Advanced to unlock templates, parsing, and scheduling – all from the same powerful API.
90K requests
$0.32
/1K req
Total:$29 + VAT billed monthly
700K requests
$0.14
/1K req
Total:$99 + VAT billed monthly
2M requests
$0.12
/1K req
Total:$249 + VAT billed monthly
4.5M requests
$0.11
/1K req
Total:$499 + VAT billed monthly
10M requests
$0.1
/1K req
Total:$999 + VAT billed monthly
22.2M requests
$0.09
/1K req
Total:$1999 + VAT billed monthly
50M requests
$0.08
/1K req
Total:$3999 + VAT billed monthly
23K requests
$1.25
/1K req
Total:$29 + VAT billed monthly
82K requests
$1.2
/1K req
Total:$99 + VAT billed monthly
216K requests
$1.15
/1K req
Total:$249 + VAT billed monthly
455K requests
$1.1
/1K req
Total:$499 + VAT billed monthly
950K requests
$1.05
/1K req
Total:$999 + VAT billed monthly
2M requests
$1.0
/1K req
Total:$1999 + VAT billed monthly
4.2M requests
$0.95
/1K req
Total:$3999 + VAT billed monthly
With each plan, you access:
API Playground
Pre-built scraper
Proxy management
Anti-bot bypassing
Geo-targeting
14-day money-back
SSL Secure Payment
Your information is protected by 256-bit SSL
Start collecting YouTube data in seconds
Ready-made scrapers
You bring the targets – we'll bring the data. Our ready-made (yet highly customizable) scrapers come with pre-set parameters to help you save time and access the YouTube data you need within seconds.
Resources for a quick start
Streamline your development with detailed code samples in popular programming languages like Python, PHP, and Node.js via our GitHub, or check out our quick start guides for setup tips.
What people are saying about us
We're thrilled to have the support of our 85K+ clients and the industry's best
Best Usability 2025
Awarded for the ease of use and fastest time to value for proxy and scraping solutions.
Best User Adoption 2025
Praised for the seamless onboarding experience and impactful engagement efforts.
Best Value 2025
Recognized for the 5th year in a row for top-tier proxy and scraping solutions.
Frequently asked questions
What can I scrape from YouTube using Decodo’s Web Scraping API?
You can extract transcripts, video metadata, and YouTube search results using ready-made templates. These include data like titles, view counts, published dates, channel info, and more.
What’s the difference between Core and Advanced plans?
The Core plan gives you fast and cost-effective access to raw HTML. The Advanced plan adds structured output (JSON), ready-made templates, task scheduling, and parsed results – perfect for more complex scraping workflows.
Do I need coding experience to use the YouTube Scraper?
No! While the API supports full integration, you can also use our dashboard-based Playground to run and schedule YouTube scrapers without writing a single line of code.
Is this scraper compatible with AI training or LLM pipelines?
Yes! Our YouTube templates are widely used to collect high-quality, real-world data (like transcripts and metadata) to enrich training datasets for LLMs and agentic AI.
Will I get blocked when scraping YouTube?
No worries – we handle all the hard stuff. Our infrastructure manages proxies, headers, and anti-bot measures so you can reliably extract data without interruption.
Can I schedule scraping jobs for YouTube?
Yes – task scheduling is available in the Advanced plan. You can automate recurring data collection and receive parsed results via different delivery options.
One Scraper for All Your YouTube Data Needs
Gain access to real-time YouTube data at any scale without worrying about proxy setup or blocks.
14-day money-back option