YouTube Scraper

Scrape transcripts, metadata, search results, and more with a single API. No proxy setup or parsing headaches, just structured YouTube data, ready for your AI workflows.

Start for freeStart free with Google

Built for fast, flexible YouTube data extraction

Whether you're analyzing video trends, training AI models, or monitoring competitor content, our YouTube Scraper gives you the power to extract the data you need – quickly, cleanly, and on your terms.

Scrape transcripts, metadata & search

Collect everything from full video transcripts to metadata and real-time search results, all in one scraper.

Clean, structured output

Get parsed results in JSON or HTML formats, ready for use in your workflows or AI pipelines.

Schedule & automate

Run scraping tasks on your terms with scheduling options and get notified when results are ready. 

Test it out in seconds

Use our built-in Playground to explore YouTube scraping instantly. Just select a template, enter your URL, and get results – no coding required.

Start for free

Set parameters

curl --request 'POST' \
    --url 'https://scrape.decodo.com/v1/tasks' \
    --header 'Accept: application/json' \
    --header 'Authorization: Basic xxxxxxxxxxxxxxxx' \
    --header 'Content-Type: application/json' \
    --data '{
      "target": "universal",
      "url": "https://ip.decodo.com/",
      "locale": "en-us",
      "geo": "United States",
      "device_type": "desktop"
    }'

YouTube scraping made simple

Skip the setup and start scraping instantly with our pre-built YouTube templates. Whether you need transcripts, metadata, or search results, our templates are optimized for accuracy, speed, and ease of use – no manual configuration required.

Amazon

Scrape any Amazon page for pricing, availability, and product insights.

Bing

Automate data extraction from Bing’s search and ad platforms.

Google

Access real-time Google search results for SEO and competitive research.

Reddit Post

Scrape Reddit posts, comments, and engagement stats.

Target

Extract pricing, stock availability, and product details from Target.

TikTok

Collect TikTok post data, including likes, comments, and hashtags.

Walmart

Collect product and pricing data from Walmart’s online store.

YouTube Transcript

Extract video transcripts for content analysis and accessibility.

Google Ads

Extract ad placements, competitor campaigns, and keyword data.

Google Images

Scrape image URLs, metadata, and alt text from Google Images.

Google Maps

Collect business details, locations, and reviews from Google Maps.

Amazon Bestsellers

Track the top-selling products across all Amazon categories.

YouTube Metadata

Collect detailed video metadata including titles, durations, views, channel info, and more.

Explore all templates

Trusted by:

Find the right plan for your scraping needs

Whether you’re just getting started or need advanced control and customization, our Web Scraping API plans have you covered. Use the Core plan for fast, cost-effective access to YouTube data, or level up with Advanced to unlock templates, parsing, and scheduling – all from the same powerful API.

90K requests

$0.32

/1K req

Total:$29 + VAT billed monthly

Start free trial

700K requests

POPULAR
SAVE 56%

$0.14

/1K req

Total:$99 + VAT billed monthly

Start free trial

2M requests

SAVE 63%

$0.12

/1K req

Total:$249 + VAT billed monthly

Start free trial

4.5M requests

SAVE 66%

$0.11

/1K req

Total:$499 + VAT billed monthly

Start free trial

10M requests

SAVE 69%

$0.1

/1K req

Total:$999 + VAT billed monthly

Start free trial

22.2M requests

SAVE 72%

$0.09

/1K req

Total:$1999 + VAT billed monthly

Buy now

50M requests

SAVE 75%

$0.08

/1K req

Total:$3999 + VAT billed monthly

Buy now

23K requests

$1.25

/1K req

Total:$29 + VAT billed monthly

Start free trial

82K requests

POPULAR
SAVE 4%

$1.2

/1K req

Total:$99 + VAT billed monthly

Start free trial

216K requests

SAVE 8%

$1.15

/1K req

Total:$249 + VAT billed monthly

Start free trial

455K requests

SAVE 12%

$1.1

/1K req

Total:$499 + VAT billed monthly

Start free trial

950K requests

SAVE 16%

$1.05

/1K req

Total:$999 + VAT billed monthly

Start free trial

2M requests

SAVE 20%

$1.0

/1K req

Total:$1999 + VAT billed monthly

Buy now

4.2M requests

SAVE 24%

$0.95

/1K req

Total:$3999 + VAT billed monthly

Buy now

With each plan, you access:

API Playground

Pre-built scraper

Proxy management

Anti-bot bypassing

Geo-targeting

14-day money-back

SSL Secure Payment

Your information is protected by 256-bit SSL

Start collecting YouTube data in seconds

Ready-made scrapers

You bring the targets – we'll bring the data. Our ready-made (yet highly customizable) scrapers come with pre-set parameters to help you save time and access the YouTube data you need within seconds.

Start scraping now

Resources for a quick start

Streamline your development with detailed code samples in popular programming languages like Python, PHP, and Node.js via our GitHub, or check out our quick start guides for setup tips.

Read documentation

What people are saying about us

We're thrilled to have the support of our 85K+ clients and the industry's best

Best online Customer support I've gotten

Customer Support is amazing, agent walked me through an issue I've been dealing since...

Scraper up and running within an hour

Had an idea for a scraping automation, had it up and running within an hour of my trial start. Really happy with the outcome, all requests had successful and fast responses. Beginner friendly tool, recommended.

very good proxy service i recommended

Decodo is a strong choice if you need a scalable, reliable, and ethical proxy and scraping solution that works well across different industries and technical skill levels.

Best Usability 2025

Awarded for the ease of use and fastest time to value for proxy and scraping solutions.

Best User Adoption 2025

Praised for the seamless onboarding experience and impactful engagement efforts.

Best Value 2025

Recognized for the 5th year in a row for top-tier proxy and scraping solutions.

Techradar

The best proxy of 2025, that’s highly affordable for most use cases.

Proxyway

The provider has become an all-rounder that tries to retain these winning qualities.

PCMag

Decodo’s residential proxy service is crucial for your business’s data collection.

Frequently asked questions

What can I scrape from YouTube using Decodo’s Web Scraping API?

You can extract transcripts, video metadata, and YouTube search results using ready-made templates. These include data like titles, view counts, published dates, channel info, and more.

What’s the difference between Core and Advanced plans?

The Core plan gives you fast and cost-effective access to raw HTML. The Advanced plan adds structured output (JSON), ready-made templates, task scheduling, and parsed results – perfect for more complex scraping workflows.

Do I need coding experience to use the YouTube Scraper?

No! While the API supports full integration, you can also use our dashboard-based Playground to run and schedule YouTube scrapers without writing a single line of code.

Is this scraper compatible with AI training or LLM pipelines?

Yes! Our YouTube templates are widely used to collect high-quality, real-world data (like transcripts and metadata) to enrich training datasets for LLMs and agentic AI.

Will I get blocked when scraping YouTube?

No worries – we handle all the hard stuff. Our infrastructure manages proxies, headers, and anti-bot measures so you can reliably extract data without interruption.

Can I schedule scraping jobs for YouTube?

Yes – task scheduling is available in the Advanced plan. You can automate recurring data collection and receive parsed results via different delivery options.

One Scraper for All Your YouTube Data Needs

Gain access to real-time YouTube data at any scale without worrying about proxy setup or blocks.

Start for free

14-day money-back option

© 2018-2025 decodo.com. All Rights Reserved