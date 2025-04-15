Best ScrapingBee Alternatives

What does ScrapingBee offer?

ScrapingBee is a well-known web scraping API that simplifies scraping with features like:

Automatic proxy rotation to bypass rate limiting.

Headless browser handling for rendering web pages.

JavaScript rendering for scraping dynamic websites.

Large proxy pool and IP geolocation capabilities.

Pricing: plans start at $49/month, with a free trial available. However, premium features like priority email support and a dedicated account manager aren’t included in the entry-level plans.

Strengths: ScrapingBee is ideal for advanced technical users, capable of implementing custom solutions and comfortable working with API integrations.

Limitations: For users with simpler scraping needs or budget constraints, ScrapingBee’s pricing may be less accessible.

Why choose Decodo as a ScrapingBee alternative?

Decodo offers robust scraping solutions with two key options: Core and Advanced plans. Here’s how they compare:

Core solutions: simplicity and affordability

Designed for users with essential data collection needs, Core plans are perfect for high-volume tasks at a friendly price. With rates starting at just $0.10 per 1,000 requests, they’re one of the most cost-effective options on the market.

Key features: handles proxies, browsers, and anti-bot measures.

Ease of use: With pre-configured settings and quick start guides, users can start scraping within minutes, making it ideal for developers, CTOs, and technical marketers, even in the smallest companies.

Advanced solutions: feature-rich for complex needs

For users who need more than the basics, Decodo’s Advanced plans offer features like:

JavaScript rendering.

Parsed results with multiple export options (e.g., CSV, JSON).

Task scheduling and dynamic template support.

Third-party integrations.

Users can start with Core plans and seamlessly upgrade to Advanced plans as their needs grow.

Comparing Decodo and ScrapingBee