Core Scraping API Plans: Simple, Affordable, and Reliable Web Data Collection
Web scraping is vital for businesses, developers, and marketers, but not everyone needs advanced features or costly solutions. After all, web scraping is about efficiency, accuracy, and having the right tools for the job without any unnecessary overhead. That’s why we’re thrilled to introduce our Core Scraping API plans – streamlined for essential tasks. Collect data from platforms like Amazon and YouTube at just $0.10 per 1,000 requests. Curious? Take advantage of our 7-day free trial!
Dominykas Niaura
Jan 14, 2025
Why we developed the Core plans
Scraping API solutions can often feel like they’re built for either one extreme or the other – overly complex for basic needs or too simplistic to grow with you. After listening to your feedback, we realized the market was missing a solution that’s simple, scalable, and affordable without compromising on quality, and our Core plans are here to fill that gap. Whether you're a developer managing a small-scale project or a tech team looking for efficient scraping at a lower cost, the Core plan is the perfect fit.
Key features of Core plans
- Proxies, browsers, and anti-bot bypassing. Let us handle all the complexities of scraping – proxies, browsers, headers, fingerprints, and CAPTCHA bypassing – so you can focus on what matters.
- Results in HTML. Get clean and reliable data in an HTML format that’s ready for processing.
- Geotargeting. Scrape data from a range of supported countries for region-specific insights.
- Quick & easy start. Set up and start scraping in minutes – no extensive configurations are needed.
- Scalable plans. Scale effortlessly as your data collection needs grow.
Find the right data collection solution for you
Explore our scraping line offerings and pick what suits you best – from Core to Advanced solutions – we've got you covered.
Core plan
Advanced plan
Success rate
100%
100%
Payment
No. of requests
No. of requests
Advanced geo-targeting
US, CA, GB, DE, FR, NL, JP, RO
Worldwide
Requests per second
30+
Unlimited
Output
HTML
HTML, JSON
API Playground
Proxy management
Pre-build scraper
Anti-bot bypassing
Task scheduling
Premium proxy pool
Ready-made templates
JavaScript rendering
Designed for your needs
Core plans – available with our eCommerce and Web Scraping APIs – are ideal for such use cases as:
- eCommerce intelligence. Monitoring product availability and pricing.
- Market research. Analyzing trends and competitor offerings.
- Social media analysis. Gathering public data to measure audience and engagement insights.
- Ad tech. Tracking ad placement and performance.
By focusing only on the essentials, Core plans eliminate the complexities of unused advanced features, helping you focus on what matters – collecting accurate data.
Affordability
At $0.10 per 1,000 requests, Core plans make large-scale scraping accessible for smaller projects without compromising quality. Whether you’re tracking product pricing on Walmart or gathering video metadata from YouTube, Core Plans give you a cost-effective way to scale.
Simplicity
Designed with only the most essential features in mind, Core plans are pre-configured to handle proxies, browsers, and anti-bot systems. You can start scraping in minutes, after integrating our API with your project.
Flexibility for the future
Need advanced features later? Upgrading to an Advanced plan is easy, ensuring that as your needs evolve, we’ll grow with you.
How to get started
Ready to simplify your scraping process? Check out our dashboard and choose the right Core subscription for your needs, or try our Scraping APIs with a 7-day free trial!
All in all
The Core plan represents our commitment to making scraping accessible for everyone. By stripping down to the essentials and focusing on what truly matters, we’re ensuring that every business, regardless of size, can harness the power of data collection without overpaying. Let’s gather data smarter together.
