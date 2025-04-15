By focusing only on the essentials, Core plans eliminate the complexities of unused advanced features, helping you focus on what matters – collecting accurate data.

Affordability

At $0.10 per 1,000 requests, Core plans make large-scale scraping accessible for smaller projects without compromising quality. Whether you’re tracking product pricing on Walmart or gathering video metadata from YouTube, Core Plans give you a cost-effective way to scale.

Simplicity

Designed with only the most essential features in mind, Core plans are pre-configured to handle proxies, browsers, and anti-bot systems. You can start scraping in minutes, after integrating our API with your project.

Flexibility for the future

Need advanced features later? Upgrading to an Advanced plan is easy, ensuring that as your needs evolve, we’ll grow with you.

How to get started

