Core Scraping API Plans: Simple, Affordable, and Reliable Web Data Collection

Web scraping is vital for businesses, developers, and marketers, but not everyone needs advanced features or costly solutions. After all, web scraping is about efficiency, accuracy, and having the right tools for the job without any unnecessary overhead. That’s why we’re thrilled to introduce our Core Scraping API plans – streamlined for essential tasks. Collect data from platforms like Amazon and YouTube at just $0.10 per 1,000 requests. Curious? Take advantage of our 7-day free trial!

Dominykas Niaura

Jan 14, 2025

Why we developed the Core plans

Scraping API solutions can often feel like they’re built for either one extreme or the other – overly complex for basic needs or too simplistic to grow with you. After listening to your feedback, we realized the market was missing a solution that’s simple, scalable, and affordable without compromising on quality, and our Core plans are here to fill that gap. Whether you're a developer managing a small-scale project or a tech team looking for efficient scraping at a lower cost, the Core plan is the perfect fit.

Key features of Core plans

  • Proxies, browsers, and anti-bot bypassing. Let us handle all the complexities of scraping – proxies, browsers, headers, fingerprints, and CAPTCHA bypassing – so you can focus on what matters.
  • Results in HTML. Get clean and reliable data in an HTML format that’s ready for processing.
  • Geotargeting. Scrape data from a range of supported countries for region-specific insights.
  • Quick & easy start. Set up and start scraping in minutes – no extensive configurations are needed.
  • Scalable plans. Scale effortlessly as your data collection needs grow.

Find the right data collection solution for you

Explore our scraping line offerings and pick what suits you best – from Core to Advanced solutions – we've got you covered.

Core plan

Advanced plan

Success rate

100%

100%

Payment

No. of requests

No. of requests

Advanced geo-targeting

US, CA, GB, DE, FR, NL, JP, RO

Worldwide

Requests per second

30+

Unlimited

Output

HTML

HTML, JSON

API Playground

Proxy management

Pre-build scraper

Anti-bot bypassing

Task scheduling

Premium proxy pool

Ready-made templates

JavaScript rendering

From $0.1/1k req
From $0.8/1k req

Designed for your needs

Core plans – available with our eCommerce and Web Scraping APIs – are ideal for such use cases as:

  • eCommerce intelligence. Monitoring product availability and pricing.
  • Market research. Analyzing trends and competitor offerings.
  • Social media analysis. Gathering public data to measure audience and engagement insights.
  • Ad tech. Tracking ad placement and performance.

By focusing only on the essentials, Core plans eliminate the complexities of unused advanced features, helping you focus on what matters – collecting accurate data.

Affordability

At $0.10 per 1,000 requests, Core plans make large-scale scraping accessible for smaller projects without compromising quality. Whether you’re tracking product pricing on Walmart or gathering video metadata from YouTube, Core Plans give you a cost-effective way to scale.

Simplicity

Designed with only the most essential features in mind, Core plans are pre-configured to handle proxies, browsers, and anti-bot systems. You can start scraping in minutes, after integrating our API with your project.

Flexibility for the future

Need advanced features later? Upgrading to an Advanced plan is easy, ensuring that as your needs evolve, we’ll grow with you.


How to get started

Ready to simplify your scraping process? Check out our dashboard and choose the right Core subscription for your needs, or try our Scraping APIs with a 7-day free trial!


All in all

The Core plan represents our commitment to making scraping accessible for everyone. By stripping down to the essentials and focusing on what truly matters, we’re ensuring that every business, regardless of size, can harness the power of data collection without overpaying. Let’s gather data smarter together.

About the author

Dominykas Niaura

Technical Copywriter

Dominykas brings a unique blend of philosophical insight and technical expertise to his writing. Starting his career as a film critic and music industry copywriter, he's now an expert in making complex proxy and web scraping concepts accessible to everyone.


Connect with Dominykas via LinkedIn

Frequently asked questions

What are ready-made scrapers?

Ready-made scrapers are pre-configured tools within our Scraping APIs, designed for easy and quick data collection. They eliminate the need for extensive technical knowledge, custom scraper development, and proxy management, making them ideal for users seeking a low/no-code solution. By using ready-made scrapers, you can access and structure large data sets efficiently.

Can websites detect scrapers?

Yes, basic scrapers can be easily detected through methods like IP tracking, request pattern analysis, and anti-bot technologies. However, our advanced Scraping APIs are designed to bypass these challenges. They employ features like dynamic proxy rotation, CAPTCHA-bypassing mechanisms, user-agent randomization, and adaptive request strategies.

Can I test Decodo Scraping APIs for free?

Yes, we offer a 7-day free trial for all new users, allowing you to explore the features and capabilities of our Scraping API line at no cost. This trial provides full access to the APIs so you can evaluate their performance and suitability for your needs before committing.

