Proxy for Scraping Amazon: The Ultimate Guide

Why you need a proxy for scraping Amazon

Amazon has strict anti-scraping defenses, including IP tracking, bot detection, and aggressive rate limiting. If you send thousands of requests from a single IP, Amazon will treat it as suspicious behavior and block you almost instantly.

Proxies solve this issue by masking your IP address and distributing requests across a pool of different IPs, especially with rotating proxies that assign a new IP for every connection. This makes your scraping activity appear more human-like and much harder to detect.

Besides bypassing restrictions, proxies also give you access to geo-restricted content and let you make multiple concurrent requests without raising flags. This is crucial when you're scraping at scale.

How to choose the right proxy

Before diving into proxy types, it’s important to understand how to choose the right proxy setup for your needs. Key factors include speed, anonymity, cost, and rotation frequency.

High-speed proxies ensure fast data extraction, while strong anonymity helps avoid detection by Amazon’s anti-bot systems. For large-scale scraping, proxies with frequent rotation are essential to distribute requests and mimic organic traffic patterns.

Avoid free proxies at all costs – they're slow, unreliable, and often shared by multiple users. Worse yet, many free proxy services log your data or inject malware if you download their applications. Paid proxies offer dedicated IPs, better performance, and much-needed security when dealing with a platform as strict as Amazon.

For reliable Amazon scraping, we recommend a trusted proxy provider, like Decodo, Oxylabs, Webshare, or another established industry leader. They offer features tailored for web scraping, such as dependable IPs, high uptime, and support for handling CAPTCHAs and rate limits.

Best types of proxies for scraping Amazon

Not all proxies are created equal, especially when it comes to scraping difficult websites like Amazon. The type of proxy you use can make or break your operation.

Datacenter proxies are fast and cheap but also the most likely to get blocked. These IPs come from cloud servers and often share the same subnet. If Amazon bans one, the entire subnet might go down, taking hundreds of your IPs with it.

Mobile proxies offer the highest level of anonymity by using real mobile network IPs. They’re great for tough targets like Amazon, but they come at a premium price.

Residential proxies are the most effective option. Since they come from real user devices with legitimate ISPs, they're much harder for Amazon to detect and block. They're ideal for long-term, consistent scraping without raising red flags.

For large-scale scraping, make sure your proxies are the rotating kind. Such proxies automatically switch IP addresses with each request or at set intervals, helping you avoid detection and manage high-volume data extraction efficiently.

Choosing the right proxies depends on your budget, the scale of your scraping, and your need for reliability. For most users, a large pool of rotating residential proxies is the best choice.

Setting up a proxy for Amazon scraping

Setting up your scraper correctly is just as important as choosing the right proxy. Whether you’re using Python with Requests, Scrapy, or Selenium, most libraries let you easily configure proxies by passing them as parameters. For example, in Requests, you can use the proxies argument; in Scrapy, set proxies in the middleware; and in Selenium, configure them through browser options.

Implementing Decodo's proxies into your scraping script is quick and easy. After purchasing a proxy plan on the dashboard, head to the Proxy setup tab to find and customize your proxy endpoint. If you select Python from the language options below, you'll see a code snippet showing how to use the Requests library with your proxy credentials: