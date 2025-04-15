Video: How to Use Proxies With BitBrowser?
Wanna use BitBrowser with proxies? In this Decodo proxy integration tutorial, we'll teach you step-by-step how to add them. Trust us, BitBrowser proxy setup is easy!
Vilius Sakutis
Feb 19, 2024
2 min read
Octoparse Proxy Setup
What is BitBrowser?
BitBrowser is a web browser based on Chromium that provides anti-detection, anti-association, and browser fingerprinting features. Each browsing window in BitBrowser operates independently, similar to distinct computers, with unique IP addresses.
Why do you need proxies?
By combining BitBrowser with our proxies, you can easily enjoy top-notch security and manage multiple accounts. BitBrowser takes care of your digital identity, including your cookies, fonts, and OS parameters, but it won't hide your IP address or change your geolocation. So here, proxy servers come to the rescue.
About the author
Vilius Sakutis
Head of Partnerships
Vilius leads performance marketing initiatives with expertize rooted in affiliates and SaaS marketing strategies. Armed with a Master's in International Marketing and Management, he combines academic insight with hands-on experience to drive measurable results in digital marketing campaigns.
Connect with Vilius via LinkedIn
All information on Decodo Blog is provided on an as is basis and for informational purposes only. We make no representation and disclaim all liability with respect to your use of any information contained on Decodo Blog or any third-party websites that may belinked therein.