Video: How to Use Proxies With BitBrowser?

What is BitBrowser?

BitBrowser is a web browser based on Chromium that provides anti-detection, anti-association, and browser fingerprinting features. Each browsing window in BitBrowser operates independently, similar to distinct computers, with unique IP addresses.

Why do you need proxies?

By combining BitBrowser with our proxies, you can easily enjoy top-notch security and manage multiple accounts. BitBrowser takes care of your digital identity, including your cookies, fonts, and OS parameters, but it won't hide your IP address or change your geolocation. So here, proxy servers come to the rescue.