Qubit3 Technologies started its activities in 2020. A group of tech experts gathered to help build in-house systems, like servers and a massive database, for their partners. After the final project implementation, it became clear that there was a great potential to establish a company and start providing services to other businesses as well. The team had deep know-how, excellent market understanding, and a passion for creating custom software solutions.

Now the company has more than 20 employees and provides custom web, mobile application, and cloud development solutions. On top of that, Qubit3 Technologies helps build systems for effective lead distribution, agile project management, business intelligence, and hosts their customers’ databases.

The company’s clients come from different fields, yet, Qubit3 Technologies mainly focuses on insurance, tax debt, and recruitment industries.