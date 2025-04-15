How was the IP quality determined?

IP quality score provided on our website is based on research by Proxyway. Proxyway used the IPQualityScore database to check 10K US IPs and 20K IPs from various locations to determine the IP quality score. The fraud score was calculated based on factors like how many IPs were registered as proxies, abused, or blocked on various platforms. The average fraud score in the Global pool was 45.57, with Decodo’s IP pool being abused the least – 32.72.

