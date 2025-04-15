A Botnet is a network of compromised computers or devices, known as bots, that are controlled remotely by a hacker or operator. These bots can be used collectively to perform malicious activities, such as launching Distributed Denial of Service (DDoS) attacks, sending spam emails, or stealing data. Botnets are created by infecting devices with malware, which then allows the hacker to control them without the owner's knowledge.

Also known as: Zombie network, bot army, malicious bot network, automated botnet.

Comparisons

Botnet vs. Malware: While malware is the software that infects devices, a botnet is the network of infected devices that are controlled collectively to perform coordinated attacks.

Botnet vs. Distributed Computing: Distributed computing involves voluntarily using multiple devices to solve complex problems, whereas a botnet uses compromised devices for malicious purposes without the owners' consent.

Pros

High Impact: A botnet can leverage thousands or even millions of compromised devices, making it powerful enough to disrupt major networks or services.

Anonymity for the Attacker: By controlling bots from various locations, the true origin of the attack can be obscured, making it difficult to trace back to the attacker.

Scalability: Botnets can be scaled up by infecting more devices, increasing the overall capacity for attacks.

Cons

Illegal and Unethical: Using or operating a botnet is illegal and can result in severe penalties.

Security Risks: Botnets pose significant risks to individuals, businesses, and governments, potentially leading to data breaches, financial loss, and service outages.

Resource Drain: Devices infected with botnet malware often perform poorly, as their resources are hijacked for malicious purposes.

Example

A hacker might use a botnet to launch a DDoS attack on a website, overwhelming it with traffic from thousands of compromised devices and causing the site to go offline.