A Crawler, also known as a web crawler or spider, is a program or automated script that systematically browses the web, indexing content for search engines or other applications. Crawlers traverse web pages by following links, collecting data that is then stored in a database or index, making the content searchable and accessible. Crawlers are essential for search engines, as they help keep the index updated with new or modified content across the web.

Also known as: Web crawler, Spider, Web spider, Bot, Web bot

Comparisons

Crawler vs. Scraper: While a crawler systematically browses the web to index content for search engines, a scraper specifically extracts data from web pages, often for a more focused purpose, such as gathering specific information or repurposing content.

Crawler vs. Indexer: A crawler gathers and processes web page data, while an indexer takes that data and organizes it into an index that search engines use to retrieve information quickly.

Pros

Comprehensive Coverage: Crawlers can discover and index vast amounts of web content, ensuring that search engines have a broad and up-to-date index of available information.

Automation: Crawlers operate automatically, continuously updating the index without the need for manual intervention.

Scalability: Designed to handle large-scale web content, crawlers can efficiently process and index millions of pages.

Cons

Resource Intensive: Crawling the web can be resource-heavy, requiring significant computational power and bandwidth, especially when dealing with large amounts of data.

Privacy Concerns: Crawlers may access and index sensitive information if not properly restricted by website owners, raising privacy issues.

Potential for Overload: If not properly managed, crawlers can overwhelm websites by making too many requests in a short period, leading to server overload.

Example

Google’s web crawler, known as Googlebot, regularly scans the internet, following links from one page to another. It collects data from each page it visits and sends it back to Google’s servers, where it is indexed. This allows Google to quickly retrieve relevant information when users perform a search.