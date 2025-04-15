SQL (Structured Query Language) is a standardized programming language used to manage, query, and manipulate relational databases. It allows users to retrieve, insert, update, and delete data while also providing functionalities for database schema creation and access control. SQL is widely used in web development, data analysis, and enterprise applications.

Also known as: Structured Query Language

Comparisons

SQL vs. NoSQL: SQL is used for structured, relational databases, whereas NoSQL databases handle unstructured or semi-structured data with flexible schemas.

SQL vs. MySQL: SQL is a language, while MySQL is a relational database management system (RDBMS) that uses SQL.

Pros

Powerful and efficient for managing large datasets.

Standardized, making it widely adopted across different database systems.

Supports complex queries, joins, and indexing for data retrieval optimization.

Cons

Not ideal for handling unstructured or rapidly changing data.

Requires knowledge of database schema design for optimal performance.

Can have performance bottlenecks for extremely large-scale distributed applications.

Example

A developer retrieves a list of users from a database using SQL: