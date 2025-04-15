DECODO DATA PROCESSING AGREEMENT

UAB “Data troops” legal entity code 305893779, with an address Švitrigailos str. 34, Vilnius, Lithuania (“Decodo”) (hereinafter referred to as the Data Processor);

and Natural or legal person concluding this data processing agreement (hereinafter referred to as the Data Controller);

Hereinafter referred to collectively as the “Parties“ and individually as a “Party”, taking into account that:

(A) The Parties have entered into a contractual arrangement in which the Data Processor agrees to deliver the services specified in the Service Agreement and/ or License Agreement, along with related technical support, to the Data Controller ("Agreement");

(B) During the provision of these services to the Data Controller, the Data Processor is required to process personal data on behalf of and in the interest of the Data Controller;

(C) Article 28(3) of the European Union Regulation (EU) 2016/679 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 27 April 2016 on the protection of natural persons with regard to the processing of personal data and on the free movement of such data, and repealing Directive 95/46/EC (General Data Protection Regulation) (“GDPR”) requires that processing by a processor shall be governed by a contract or other legal act under the EU or the EU Member State law, that is binding on the processor with regard to the controller and that sets out the subject-matter and duration of the processing, the nature and purpose of the processing, the type of personal data and categories of data subjects and the obligations and rights of the controller;

Have concluded this data processing agreement (“Data Processing Agreement”) and agreed as follows:

1. DEFINED TERMS

1.1. Unless otherwise specified by the context, the capitalized terms in this Data Processing Agreement, including its preamble and annexes, shall carry the definitions provided herein: