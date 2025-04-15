It's simple – get access to local Italian IPs in just a few steps.

Step #1: Choose an Italian proxy type

Choose from residential, datacenter, ISP, or mobile proxies based in Italy, each tailored to your use case and specific regional needs.

Step #2: Route your connection through an Italian IP

After setup, your traffic is routed through an Italian IP address, masking your original location and appearing as if you're browsing from Italy.

Step #3: Access the data or website you need

Scrape Italian sites, monitor local search results, or test ads – all with accurate, anonymous, and location-specific Italian IPs.