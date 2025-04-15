Buy Premium Italian Proxies
Get instant access to premium Italian residential, datacenter, ISP, and mobile proxies. Perfect for geo-targeting, market research, streaming, and business intelligence across Italy.
Fast & secure Italian proxies
Why use Italian proxies?
Unlock authentic access to Italy's digital landscape with our premium proxy network. Whether you're conducting market research, managing Italian accounts, or accessing local content, our Italian proxies provide the regional authenticity and performance your projects demand.
- Navigate Italian websites with genuine local IP addresses
- Collect market data and pricing intelligence from Italian sources
- Test applications and campaigns from an authentic Italian perspective
- Access geo-restricted Italian streaming and content platforms
- Monitor Italian search results and social media trends accurately
Select your Italian proxy solution
Every Italian proxy category serves distinct purposes and delivers specific benefits. Find the perfect match for your unique requirements and objectives.
Italian residential proxies
Italian datacenter proxies
Italian mobile proxies
Italian ISP proxies
Best for
Market research, streaming geo-restricted content, eCommerce monitoring, and bypassing anti-bot systems.
High-volume scraping, speed-critical tasks, bulk extraction, and cost-effective operations.
Mobile app testing, social media automation, ad verification, and maximum anonymity requirements.
Social media management, account automation, consistent identity needs, and long-term projects.
Features
IPs with high trust scores, city-level targeting, and customizable 1-60 minute sessions.
Fastest speeds (<0.3s response time), unlimited traffic option, high concurrency, and most affordable pricing.
Real 3G, 4G, 5G IPs from major Italian carriers with 99.94% success rate and mobile-specific targeting.
Static residential IPs combining datacenter speed with residential reliability, <0.2s response time, and 100% success rate.
Pay for
GBs
GBs, shared or dedicated IPs
GBs
GBs, shared or dedicated IPs
Features that make the difference
- Rotating and sticky sessions
- HTTP(S) & SOCKS5 protocols
- Easy setup with extensive documentation
- Flexible subscription options
- City-level targeting across Italy for selected proxy types
- Premium Italian IP providers
How Italian proxies work?
It's simple – get access to local Italian IPs in just a few steps.
Step #1: Choose an Italian proxy type
Choose from residential, datacenter, ISP, or mobile proxies based in Italy, each tailored to your use case and specific regional needs.
Step #2: Route your connection through an Italian IP
After setup, your traffic is routed through an Italian IP address, masking your original location and appearing as if you're browsing from Italy.
Step #3: Access the data or website you need
Scrape Italian sites, monitor local search results, or test ads – all with accurate, anonymous, and location-specific Italian IPs.
Most popular use cases of Italian proxies
Discover how businesses leverage Italian proxies to access local markets, gather competitive intelligence, and scale operations across Italy's digital landscape.
Content and streaming
Access Italy-exclusive content and binge your favorite movies or TV shows through geo-restricted platforms like Rai Play, Mediaset Infinity, and Sky Italia.
Web scraping
Gather public data from Italian websites for market research, competitor analysis, AI training, and more, minus the CAPTCHAs or IP bans from sites like Subito.it, eBay.it, and Amazon.it.
SEO and SERP tracking
Monitor search engine rankings and results as they appear to users in specific Italian cities like Rome, Milan, Naples, and Turin for accurate SEO insights.
Social media management
Manage multiple Italian accounts using proxies, schedule posts from authentic Italian IPs, and monitor local social media activity across platforms targeting Italian audiences.
Market research
Track competitor pricing across Italian retailers, conduct consumer behavior analysis in Italian markets, and monitor product availability and stock levels across major Italian eCommerce platforms.
App development and testing
Test websites and apps with an Italian IP address, spot areas of improvement, and access competitors' Italian websites for your business growth and localization efforts.
Industry-leading 24/7 tech support
We're here to make sure your experience with Italian proxies is smooth and successful. If you ever need help, our award-winning tech support team is ready to jump in and guide you so everything works just the way you need it to.
- Instant support. Connect with our specialists through live chat or direct email
- Self-service resources. Access detailed guides, tutorials, and best practice documentation
- Enterprise support. Dedicated account management and priority assistance for business clients
Our team will ensure you maximize the value of your Italian proxy investment at every stage of your journey – from initial setup to advanced optimization.
Frequently asked questions
Are Decodo’s Italian proxies legal and safe to use?
Yes, Decodo's Italian proxies are 100% legal and ethically-sourced from consenting users. However, you should explore each website's terms of service and, if needed, consult a legal professional to make sure you're compliant while using Italian proxies.
What is an Italian proxy IP address?
An Italian proxy routes your web traffic through servers located in Italy. This way, your real IP is masked, showing an Italian IP instead. It's perfect for geo-targeted testing, region-specific data collection, and accessing content restricted to Italy.
What's the best Italian proxy server?
The best Italian proxy type depends on your unique use case and project:
- Residential proxies – real home IPs for high anonymity and geo-trust. Ideal for projects requiring genuine IP diversity and high trust.
- ISP proxies – static IPs with residential-level credibility and datacenter-grade speed. Ideal for fast, stable, and legitimate tasks like web scraping, social media, ad verification, market research, and accessing geo-restricted content.
- Mobile proxies – 3G, 4G, 5G carrier IPs for advanced testing and ultra-high success rates. Perfect for sophisticated testing scenarios and overcoming advanced anti-bot measures.
- Datacenter proxies – fast, cost-efficient IPs for high-volume scraping. Best for large-scale, high-speed data scraping tasks
How much does an Italian proxy cost?
Depending on your Italian proxy choice, you can get:
- Residential proxies from $1.50/GB
- ISP proxies from $0.27/IP
- Mobile proxies from $4.50/GB
- Datacenter proxies from $0.026/IP
Can I target specific Italian cities with your proxies?
Yes. Decodo supports precise city-level targeting across various Italian locations, including Rome, Milan, Naples, Turin, and other major cities. This is especially beneficial for local SEO and location-specific web data collection.
Do you offer a free trial for Italian proxies?
Yes! Decodo offers a 3-day free trial for most proxy types with 100 MB so you can test the quality and suitability of our Italian proxies before committing.
How quickly can I get started with Italian proxies?
You can start in minutes! Once you choose your Italian proxy plan, you can set up your proxies in just a few simple steps and plug them into your favorite third-party apps within minutes. Check out our quick start guides for more detail.
Can I track my Italian proxy usage?
Of course! Your Decodo dashboard lets you track every GB in real-time. Just click the Usage statistics tab to check sessions, performance, and total usage for your Italian proxies.
Highest Quality Italian Proxies
Join 85K+ users already using Decodo's award-winning Italian proxy network.
