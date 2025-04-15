Top 10 Best SOCKS5 Proxy Service Providers in 2025 🏆
Want to stay anonymous, access restricted websites, or keep your online activities private? SOCKS5 proxies are a great solution. However, with so many SOCKS5 proxy providers to choose from, finding the right one can be a bit overwhelming. But don’t worry – we’ve done the work for you. Here’s our list of the 10 best SOCKS5 proxy providers for 2025.
What are SOCKS5 proxies?
SOCKS5 proxies act as intermediaries between you and the internet, enhancing your privacy by masking your real IP address. They offer flexibility, support for TCP and UDP traffic, and the ability to bypass various restrictions.
Why do you need SOCKS5 proxies?
SOCKS5 proxies help improve your online privacy and security online. They allow you to hide your IP address and access content with zero geo-restrictions. Some of the most popular SOCKS5 use cases include:
Web scraping
Extract and analyze public web data to uncover valuable insights that drive strategic decision-making and optimize business performance. Automate data collection processes to save time and resources while enhancing your competitive edge.
Multi-accounting
Efficiently create and manage multiple accounts across various social media and eCommerce platforms to expand your online presence. Use these accounts to improve your marketing efforts and connect with specific audiences more effectively.
App development
Create custom apps designed for your business needs to enhance user experience and engagement. Use various tools and programming languages to create straightforward and effective apps for both mobile and web, helping your business grow.
SOCKS5 vs. HTTP(S) proxies
SOCKS5 proxies
HTTP(S) proxies
Protocol support
TCP, UDP
HTTP and HTTPS
Anonymity
Higher
High
Performance
Faster
Fast
Configuration
More complex
Simple
How to choose the best SOCKS5 proxies provider?
When selecting a SOCKS5 proxy provider, prioritize key features that ensure a seamless and secure browsing experience. Choose a provider with a large pool of reliable IP addresses to stay anonymous and avoid blocked servers. Look for fast speeds, flexible pricing plans to fit your needs, and responsive customer support to solve any issues quickly.
Best SOCKS5 proxy providers in 2025
Looking for the best SOCKS5 proxy providers? Let us help you find one. From the fastest to the cheapest – we’ve updated our best SOCKS5 proxy providers list according to Proxyway Market Research 2024 findings and insights. Here are the best SOCKS5 proxy providers in 2025:
1. Decodo
Since 2018, Decodo has been a trusted provider of proxy and web data-gathering solutions. Its mission is to support businesses in becoming data-driven by unlocking the potential of public web data. Decodo offers a user-friendly, powerful scraping infrastructure at a low cost and without a complicated setup.
Services
Offering
Proxy offering
- Residential proxies
- ISP proxies
- Mobile proxies
- Datacenter proxies
IP pool
- 125M+ IPs
Locations
- 195+ locations
Support
- 24/7 support via LiveChat and email, Discord
- Comprehensive documentation
- Quick start guide
Free trial
- 3-day free trial for residential proxies
- 14-day money-back option
Extras
- Site Unblocker
- 4 scrapers
- 4 free tools
Services
Offering
Proxy offering
- Residential proxies
- Static residential proxies
- Proxy servers
- Verified proxies
IP pool
- 30M+
Locations
- 190 countries
Support
- 6AM-6PM PST via LiveChat and email
- Documentation
Free trial
- Free plan with 10 IPs
Extras
- API
3. SOAX
Founded in 2019, SOAX is known as a trusted SOCKS5 proxy provider that aims to make data and insights easily accessible with just a few clicks, helping businesses make smarter decisions and drive growth. The company focuses on creating a customer-centered product that provides secure, efficient, and unmatched access to web data and insights.
Services
Offering
Proxy offering
- Residential proxies
- US ISP proxies
- Mobile proxies
IP pool
- 191M+ IPs
Locations
- 100+ locations
Support
- 24/7 support via live chat, email, phone, or Telegram
- Help center
- Documentation
Free trial
- 3-day trial for $1.99
Extras
- 5 scraper APIs
- Web Unblocker
4. Oxylabs
Recognized as a Premium Proxy Provider by Proxyway, Oxylabs is known for its reliable, high-performance, and innovative SOCKS5 proxy solutions. It presents itself as a "market-leading web intelligence collection platform, driven by the highest business, ethics, and compliance standard, enabling companies worldwide to unlock data-driven insights."
Services
Offering
Proxy offering
- Residential proxies
- Datacenter proxies
- ISP proxies
- Mobile proxies
IP pool
- 100M+ IPs
Locations
- 200+ locations
Support
- 24/7 support via LiveChat, dedicated account manager
- Extensive documentation
Free trial
- 7-day trial for businesses
- 3-day refund
Extras
- 3 scraper APIs
- 5 datasets
- 3 tools & add-ons
5. Bright Data
Bright Data is a major player in the SOCKS5 proxy market. The provider represents itself as a "web data platform, supporting the public data needs" of 22K+ organizations in various industries.
Services
Offering
Proxy offering
- Residential proxies
- Mobile proxies
- ISP proxies
- Datacenter proxies
IP pool
- 72M+ IPs
Locations
- 195 countries
Support
- 24/7 support via LiveChat, dedicated account manager
- Extensive documentation
Free trial
- 7-day free trial for businesses & 3-day refund for individuals
- Up to 15 datacenter IPs and 2 GB/month for free
Extras
- 5 solutions for scraping automation
- 3 solutions for data and insights
6. NetNut
Founded in 2017, NetNut is dedicated to generating real value through real-world actions. It aims to ensure the highest level of security for its networks.
Services
Offering
Proxy offering
- Residential proxies
- Mobile proxies
- Static residential proxies
- Datacenter proxies
IP pool
- 85M+ IPs
Locations
- 100+ locations
Support
- 24/7 support via email, LiveChat, phone, and Skype
- Documentation
Free trial
- Free plan with 10 IPs
Extras
- SERP Scraping API
- Website Unblocker
7. Infatica
Infatica offers a variety of proxies, including residential, mobile, and rotating datacenter options, all with SOCKS5 compatibility. Their proxies are positioned as affordable yet high-quality solutions tailored for enterprise-level applications.
Services
Offering
Proxy offering
- Residential proxies
- Mobile proxies
- ISP proxies
- Datacenter proxies
IP pool
- 20M+ IPs
Locations
- 100+ locations
Support
- 24/7 support via chat, email, and tickets
Free trial
- 3-day trial for $1.99
Extras
- API
8. IPRoyal
IPRoyal offers SOCKS5 support across residential, mobile, ISP, and dedicated datacenter proxies, making it a flexible and affordable choice for your projects.
Services
Offering
Proxy offering
- Residential proxies
- Mobile proxies
- ISP proxies
- Datacenter proxies
IP pool
- 34M+ IPs
Locations
- 195 locations
Support
- 24/7 support via chat
- Extensive documentation
Free trial
Extras
- Proxy Tester
- Proxy Checker
- Browser extension
9. Dataimpulse
Dataimpulse specializes in custom proxy solutions designed for businesses. With premium residential, datacenter, and mobile proxies with SOCKS5 protocol support, you can make requests globally, gather data efficiently, and benefit from fast, reliable connections.
Services
Offering
Proxy offering
- Residential proxies
- Datacenter proxies
- Mobile proxies
IP pool
- 5M+ IPs
Locations
- 150 locations
Support
- 24/7 support via chat
Free trial
- 5 GB for $5
Extras
- API for resellers
10. Rayobyte
Founded in 2015, Rayobyte has grown from a one-man operation with a few clients to a large international team with the largest US-based proxy provider. Rayobyte offers a variety of SOCKS5 proxies for different use cases.
Services
Offering
Proxy offering
- Residential proxies
- Mobile proxies
- ISP proxies
- Datacenter proxies
IP pool
Locations
- 100+ locations
Support
- 24/7 support via chat, email, tickets
Free trial
- 50 MB free trial
Extras
- API for resellers
Here’s a summary of the top SOCKS5 proxy server service providers in 2025:
1. Decodo
2. Webshare
3. SOAX
4. Oxylabs
5. Bright Data
6. NetNut
7. Infatica
8. IPRoyal
9. DataImpulse
10. Rayobyte
Frequently asked questions
What is the best proxy for SOCKS5?
The best SOCKS5 proxy depends on your needs, targets, and budget. For a balance of quality, performance, and affordability, Decodo is an excellent choice, offering the best value.
Where to get a SOCKS5 proxy?
You can get a SOCKS5 proxy from reputable providers like Decodo, Webshare, and others mentioned in our list.
Is SOCKS5 proxy better than VPN?
SOCKS5 proxies are faster and better for specific tasks like web scraping or torrenting, while VPNs can be more suitable when needing stronger encryption and overall security.