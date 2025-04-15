What are SOCKS5 proxies?

SOCKS5 proxies act as intermediaries between you and the internet, enhancing your privacy by masking your real IP address. They offer flexibility, support for TCP and UDP traffic, and the ability to bypass various restrictions.

Why do you need SOCKS5 proxies?

SOCKS5 proxies help improve your online privacy and security online. They allow you to hide your IP address and access content with zero geo-restrictions. Some of the most popular SOCKS5 use cases include:

Web scraping

Extract and analyze public web data to uncover valuable insights that drive strategic decision-making and optimize business performance. Automate data collection processes to save time and resources while enhancing your competitive edge.

Multi-accounting

Efficiently create and manage multiple accounts across various social media and eCommerce platforms to expand your online presence. Use these accounts to improve your marketing efforts and connect with specific audiences more effectively.

App development

Create custom apps designed for your business needs to enhance user experience and engagement. Use various tools and programming languages to create straightforward and effective apps for both mobile and web, helping your business grow.