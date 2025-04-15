What is Instagram Action Blocked error?

In a nutshell, the action blocked error is Instagram’s restriction on taking certain social actions on your account, such as liking, commenting, following, or posting content.

Main triggers

An Instagram account can be blocked with "Action Blocked" error message for various reasons, including:

Too many activities. Instagram usually restricts various repetitive actions from the same IP address, such as following/unfollowing methods with multiple apps, spamming the same message, and/or commenting the same message. Overperforming such activities may end up with your Instagram account being blocked.

. Action block with an expiration date .

. Action block without an expiration date .

. Permanent Instagram action block.

Error message types

See, not all action block error messages are the same. Here’re the main ones:

If you’re hit with something similar to “You’re Temporarily Blocked. It looks like you were misusing this feature by going too fast. You’ve been temporarily blocked from using it. We restrict certain content and actions to protect our community. Tell us if you think we made a mistake.”, you’ve probably been punished due to violating Instagram Community Guidelines. You got the most common temporary block, which will expire in several to 24 hours.

“Action Blocked. Your account has been temporarily blocked from taking this Action. Sharing your account with a service that helps you get more likes or followers goes against our Community Guidelines. This block will expire on _. Tell us if you think we made a mistake.”, “Error. We’re sorry, but something went wrong. Please try again.” and similar Instagram error messages can come from the app being down or from a violation of Community Guidelines. However, this one indicates when exactly the block will expire, and it may take from 24 to 48 hours.

Here’s when it gets interesting. If you get something like “Action Blocked. This action was blocked. Please try again later. We restrict certain content and actions to protect our community. Tell us if you think we made a mistake.”, you won’t know the expiration date of the block. It can last from several hours to weeks.

“Error. Your account has been disabled for violating our terms. Learn how you may be able to restore your account.” kind of message means that your account has been permanently blocked.