Is it worth investing in a VPN?

Proxies, especially residential ones, are better for avoiding IP bans on Instagram – because they’re just harder to detect. They look like regular, everyday IP addresses, so residential proxies are less likely to be flagged as suspicious since they’re tied to a physical location.

VPN providers, on the other hand, can be more easily detected and blocked by Instagram because they're often associated with remote connections. VPN is a good choice if you’re using Instagram just for yourself, but if you wanna grow an online business with the help of automation bots, residential proxies should be your go-to choice.

Keep in mind that Instagram is getting better at detecting both proxies and VPNs, so make sure to use a reliable provider.

Show Instagram you’re a real person

When starting a business page on Instagram, avoid that newbie hype that might push Instagram to think that you might be a bot. Don’t start liking or commenting on other people’s stuff until you have posted some of your own. It’s also important to begin posting gradually, so stretch your content over a week or more instead of posting ten posts a day.

Likes, comments, follows and unfollows

Instagram keeps a watchful eye out for spam. Even if there’s no set limit on likes and comments, that doesn’t mean that you should surf the feed and like every photo that pops up.

Be mindful of your actions and respectful towards other users. If you're using a bot to automate your actions, design it in a way that resembles human activity. Don’t forget the cool-down time for your little robot-helper.

Bots

Instagram's getting smarter at spotting bots on the platform. But if you wanna use the bot for task automation, better make your bot look like an average Joe Schmoe just killing time on Instagram.