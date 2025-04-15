What is a challenge_required error on Instagram?

InstagramAPI/Response/LoginResponse: Challenge required error message is usually triggered as a security measure to prevent bots from engaging with the platform. Yup, it's like a lil' bouncer who asks you to verify yourself if you're trying to log in too many times or liking, following, or commenting faster than a caffeine-fueled cheetah. The good news is that this temporary block can be quickly resolved – just keep reading.

What triggers a challenge_required error?

Instagram wants to be sure you're a real human, not a bot! If you see this error message, Instagram is probably giving you the stink-eye for acting suspiciously. We've already mentioned a couple of things, but let's take a better look at the roots of this Instagram error: