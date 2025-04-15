Further tips for automation freaks

Are you using automation tools, bots, and scrapers on Instagram? Then, let’s dive deeper into the strategies and techniques you could employ to prevent Instagram from detecting unusual activity and triggering the feedback required error.

How to mimic human behavior

Making the bot as human-like as possible is one of the most important steps in avoiding the feedback required error on Instagram. So, let’s see how you can make your non-human tool bulletproof.

Interaction patterns. Try to imitate the actions of an average Instagram user. It's crucial to refrain from spammy actions like liking and commenting on numerous posts quickly. Act like a real person on Instagram by liking a few posts, leaving comments on a few posts, following a few users, and then pausing for a while before taking another action.

Adjust automation volume. You see, the amount of actions plays a significant role in triggering the feedback required Instagram error. So, set realistic limits on the number of actions your bot performs. Instead of liking, for example, a thousand posts in a day, limit the bot to liking a fraction of that.

Timing. Instagram restricts the number of actions carried out in a given time period. These limits may change depending on the account's age, activity, and other elements. By changing the timing of actions, you can mimic human behavior and evade detection. Spread the actions over a more extended period rather than liking 50 photos in seconds.

Content selection. Real app users are picky about the content they interact with, so be selective about the content that your bot interacts with. For instance, your bot could be set up to interact with content related to the account's interests or niche, or programmed to refrain from interacting with content that has low engagement rates or seems like spam.

Avoid repetition. If your bot performs the same actions repeatedly (only liking posts or commenting with the same message), Instagram may detect your activity as spam. Therefore, randomize your actions by varying the accounts you interact with and your messages, and thank us later.

User agents. A user agent is a piece of information that identifies your web browser or device. Instagram can identify when a bot logs into multiple accounts with the same user agent. So, use different user agents for each account to avoid detection. Use different web browser's user agents, such as Safari, Mozilla Firefox, or Google Chrome, to make it more challenging for the platform to identify you’re using automation tools.

Use session cookies. Instagram authenticates user sessions with session cookies. You can prevent errors by incorporating session cookies into your bot. Ensure that the session cookies you use come from a legit Instagram account and that you keep them up to date.

IP addresses. The app can identify when a single IP address is utilized for multiple accounts. Avoid detection by using various IP addresses for multiple accounts. Good news – you can easily achieve this with a proxy or VPN service.

Proxies are a must

Mimicking human behavior can only go so far if you’re not under a warm blanket of proxies. It’s the most reliable way to prevent errors like feedback_required. Proxies throw Instagram off, and they’ll find it more difficult to identify unusual activity. But note to use only dependable proxies. Your chosen proxy provider must have a solid reputation and a history of offering secure services (well, not to brag, but Decodo ticks all the boxes, by the way).

Use Instagram’s API

Instagram offers an official API that allows developers to create applications that interact with the platform. Since Instagram can distinguish between API requests and requests from automation bots, using the API can help you avoid detection.

Make sure your program adheres to the API standards and recommendations when using the Instagram API. It's vital to ensure that the bot’s behavior is consistent with human behavior so that you have a better chance of going undetected by Instagram.

Keep up with Instagram’s guidelines

Instagram’s rules and algorithms are always changing. To prevent the feedback_required error, stay current with the platform’s guidelines. If Instagram changes the number of actions that can be carried out in a given period of time, then your next move should be to adhere to these restrictions for the best results.